InnoPhase IoT Selects STMicroelectronics To Deliver Industry’s Lowest Power Sensor-to-Cloud IoT Solution

Seamless Integration of STM32U5 MCU and InnoPhase IoT Talaria TWO Wi-Fi enables 10-plus years of battery life for a variety of applications

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#connectedsensors—InnoPhase IoT, a fabless semiconductor company specializing in ultra-low power Wi-Fi IoT solutions and an ST Authorized Partner since 2020, announces an evaluation platform that combines STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) STM32U5 MCU evaluation board with InnoPhase IoT’s Talaria TWO™ Wi-Fi/BLE evaluation board. The board seamlessly integrates ultra-low power Wi-Fi/BLE with STM32 microcontrollers to enable the industry’s lowest-power cloud-connected battery-powered IoT devices. Target applications for the combination include wearables, industrial IoT, medical, commercial, and smart-home automation.









The STM32U5 MCU is based on an Arm® Cortex®-M33 core and is a new generation of 32-bit microcontroller targeting the most demanding power/performance requirements. The MCU integrates the Cortex-M33 core with up to 4MB of flash memory and 2.5MB of SRAM to enable the highest performance amongst 32-bit MCUs, while cutting power by up to 90% and extending battery life using a range of innovative power-management features.

The InnoPhase IoT Talaria TWO Wi-Fi/BLE5 multiprotocol wireless platform enables the development of ultra-low power cloud-connectivity applications without compromising performance. The industry’s lowest Tx current of 81ma at MCS7 and DTIM-10 current at 57uA extends battery life to 10-plus years for IoT devices. Talaria TWO features Wi-Fi provisioning using BLE, secured over-the-air updates, and seamless cloud connectivity to AWS and Microsoft Azure, providing ease of development and deployment for IoT solutions. The InnoPhase IoT platform’s high integration, small size, and multiple antenna options allow customers to meet new use case requirements.

The seamless integration of STM32U5 and Talaria TWO evaluation boards allows designers to build ultra-low power sensor-to-cloud connected IoT solutions. Software integration is provided via ST’s I-CUBE-T2 software expansion for STM32Cube. The host application on STM32U5 uses the InnoPhase IoT Host APIs (HAPI) and communicates with the application running on the InnoPhase IoT Talaria TWO device. The kit supports AWS IoT services.

According to Bertrand Denis, STM32 Product Manager at STMicroelectronics, “InnoPhase IoT Talaria TWO’s low-power Wi-Fi connectivity to STM32U5 offers long battery life for ultra-low-power smart applications, including wearables, personal medical devices, home automation and industrial IoT. Our collaborating with InnoPhase IoT will help customers meet low-power, long battery-life requirements without sacrificing performance while implementing Wi-Fi cloud connectivity.”

“Untethered, long battery life devices with direct cloud connectivity are unleashing the potential of IoT in multiple markets,” said InnoPhase IoT President and COO Wiren Perera. “The combination of ST’s lowest-power MCU, the STM32U5, with our industry’s lowest-power Wi-Fi/BLE solution delivers a platform enabling rapid time-to-development and deployment utilizing ubiquitous Wi-Fi connectivity for our customers.”

The STM32U5 MCUs and Talaria TWO Wi-Fi/BLE SoC/Modules are currently in production. The STM32U5 NUCLEO-U575Z1-Q evaluation board is available now to order at https://www.st.com/en/evaluation-tools/nucleo-u575zi-q.html#sample-buy and InnoPhase IoT’s Talaria TWO EVB-A (INP3014/INP3015) evaluation kits are available now to order at https://innophaseiot.com/purchase/. Talaria TWO Wi-Fi/BLE modules are certified with the Wi-Fi Alliance and Bluetooth SIG and have global regulatory certification.

InnoPhase IoT successfully demonstrated the STM32U5 plus Talaria TWO sensor to AWS connectivity at Sensors Converge 2023 conference in Santa Clara, California. To schedule a briefing meeting or demo, please contact sales@innophaseiot.com.

About InnoPhase IoT

InnoPhase IoT Inc., headquartered in San Jose, CA, is a fabless wireless semiconductor platform company dedicated to enable the promise of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. Its flagship product, the Talaria TWO™ multiprotocol chipset and modules deliver the world’s lowest power Wi-Fi radio to the rapidly growing untethered battery-operated IoT device market. InnoPhase IoT enables end-to-end market-ready extreme low power wireless IoT solutions with extended battery life, a low total cost of ownership (TCO), high-performance wireless use cases and rapid time to market. For more information, contact info@innophaseiot.com or visit the InnoPhase IoT.com website.

Contacts

Linda Ferguson



Marketing Communications Director, InnoPhase IoT, Inc.



1+503-869-5827



lferguson@innophaseiot.com