InnoPhase IoT Market-Ready Video Solutions Double Battery Life for Wi-Fi Cameras, Doorbells and Video IoT Device Applications

Reference kits with ISP partner, OMNIVISION and high-volume ODM/OEM solutions enable an easy and rapid transition to battery-operated video camera systems

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#embeddedvisionsummit—InnoPhase IoT, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company specializing in ultra-low power Wi-Fi IoT solutions, unveiled its Talaria TWO™ Ultra-low power (ULP) Wi-Fi optimized market-ready solutions for cloud-connected IP video IoT devices. Applications include battery-operated video cameras, smart video doorbells, wearables, smart appliances, home security cameras and in-vehicle dashboard monitoring device.





Talaria TWO features for video use-cases include:

Integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) for easy provisioning

Ultra-Low-Power (ULP) Wi-Fi at BLE power levels

Complete networking TCP-IP stack on integrated controller enables low latency, always ON cloud connectivity and eliminates image loss issues

Robust throughput under noisy conditions; supports up to 2K camera resolution

Untethered wireless cloud connectivity and long battery life are two major design barriers for video IoT. Only approximately 10% of video cameras, for example, are currently battery-operated primarily due to battery life limitations of 3-6 months. Moving to a wireless format, however, has so far been problematic, as ubiquitous Wi-Fi is inherently power hungry, rapidly draining video camera’s batteries. Location of the IoT device often makes access difficult and changing batteries cumbersome and time consuming. The InnoPhase IoT solution features 40% lower power consumption and 1+ year battery life performance, coupled with the availability of a variety of market ready solutions from OEMs and ODMs.

“The video camera market is ripe for wireless solutions that can speed time to market, ensure low power consumption and extend battery life, and at the same time simplify the design process. InnoPhase IoT’s Talaria TWO platform fit that bill,” said David Ho, Director at Product Marketing at OMNIVISION. “I expect the IoT camera market to grow rapidly with this dramatic increase in battery-life and lower energy consumption,” he added.

According to Mr. Hao, Product Manager at Hualai Technology, an ODM focused on smart video camera manufacturing, “We selected the OMNIVISION OA8000 platform as it is the best performing low power consumption video processing solution, and it has been extensively used by tier 1 customers worldwide. Combined with InnoPhase IoT’s Talaria TWO Wi-Fi/BLE module, it enables ultra-low power and direct-to-cloud connectivity for battery operated cameras. This allows us to offer quick time to market video products for our end customers.”

“We offer a complete solution including hardware, software, integration, certification and cloud connectivity that’s available now for evaluation, production and deployment,” said Innophase IoT President and COO Wiren Perera. “The InnoPhase IoT low-power solution future-proofs camera systems, allowing for enhanced features such as artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging use cases to be incorporated, while meeting market needs of long battery life.”

A reference kit includes hardware and software integration with an image signal processor (ISP), cloud connectivity software and access to original design manufacturers.

InnoPhase IoT will demonstrate its market-ready capabilities at the IoT Tech Expo in Santa Clara California, May 17-18, booth 260, and at the Embedded Vision Summit in Santa Clara, California, May 23-24, booth 904. To set up a briefing meeting and demo, please contact sales@innophaseiot.com.

About InnoPhase IoT

InnoPhase IoT, Inc., headquartered in San Jose, CA, is a fabless wireless semiconductor platform company dedicated to enable the promise of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. Its flagship product, the Talaria TWO™ multi-protocol chipset and modules deliver the world’s lowest power Wi-Fi radio to the rapidly growing untethered and battery-operated IoT device market. InnoPhase IoT enables end-to-end market-ready extreme low power wireless IoT solutions with extended battery life, a low total cost of ownership (TCO), high-performance wireless use-cases and rapid time to market. For more information, contact info@innophaseiot.com or visit the InnoPhase IoT.com website.

About OMNIVISION®

OMNIVISION is a global fabless semiconductor organization that develops advanced digital imaging, analog, and touch & display solutions for multiple applications and industries, including mobile phones; security and surveillance; automotive; computing; medical; and emerging applications. Its award-winning innovative technologies enable a smoother human/machine interface in many of today’s commercial devices. Find out more at: www.ovt.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Linda Ferguson



Marketing Communications Director, InnoPhase IoT, Inc.



503-869-5827



lferguson@innophaseiot.com