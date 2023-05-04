Innominds Announces Availability of iDhi, a High Compute Edge AI Platform Powered by Qualcomm

High compute Edge-AI Platform based on Qualcomm Technologies SoC enables many 5G Edge Services including video analytics services such as medical technology and command-and-control services such as remote robotics and remote drone piloting.

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G–Innominds, a leader in edge orchestration, today announced in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM), the availability of iDhi™, its edge Artificial Intelligence Hardware (AIHW) and Software (AISW) platform. iDhi is available in the Microsoft Azure Device Catalogue or directly from Innominds. The integrated edge to cognitive cloud offering, based on the Qualcomm® QCS8250 System-on-Chip (SoC) and the Qualcomm® QRB5165 SoC is now generally available.

iDhi is an Edge AI Platform designed to support computer vision and other high data / high edge processing requirement applications that may require up to 8 video streams, global connectivity over 5G and 4G bands, complex AI/ML workloads at the edge and/or built-in cloud support for security, AI Ops, provisioning and full video management. It includes annotated data sets which enable 10x faster video processing enabling uses such as command and control systems for remote operation of devices and robot-assisted surgical systems that give guidance to surgeons in real-time. The platform utilizes a customizable carrier board coupled with ISQ8250 small form factor System On Module (SOM) built using the QCS8250 SoC and multiple high performance interfaces.

By directly integrating 5G SIMs within Innomind’s iDHi platform, organizations will ensure the highest levels of service quality and performance for vital network-dependent systems.

A McKinsey report estimated that advances in data and analytics, AI and machine learning (ML) could deliver irresistible returns for a factory, including 30-50% reductions in machine downtime, 10-30% increases in throughput, 15-30% improvements in labor productivity and 85% more accurate forecasting.

“As companies worldwide embrace digital transformation, we see incredible promise for Innominds’ cloud-native solution to modernize edge computing in industrial environments,” said Dev Singh, vice president, business development and head of building, enterprise, and industrial automation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We are excited to collaborate with Innominds to help to enable next-generation solutions.”

“Industrial environments are currently constricted by siloes and segmentation,” said Raj Ganti, president of strategic accounts at Innominds. “By leveraging edge technologies built on current infrastructure and deploying software as orchestrated workloads, our work with Qualcomm Technologies enables us to bring IT and OT innovation together and create a new paradigm for the industrial edge.”

Innominds’s solution is deployed within Fortune 500 companies across verticals such as manufacturing, automotive, surveillance, energy, and retail. The company is looking to quadruple its number of nodes under management since 2021.

