InMoment Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Conversational Intelligence for Customer Service

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InMoment®, the leading provider of integrated Experience Improvement (XI)™ solutions, today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Conversational Intelligence for Customer Service in Q1 2025. The technology vendors and service providers included in this program deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopters and fast-follower organizations. Constellation evaluated more than 23 solutions categorized in this market across 14 different criteria. InMoment was one of eight vendors chosen for the ShortList.

InMoment’s AI-powered Conversational Intelligence solution transforms unstructured contact center data—including calls, chats, and emails—into actionable, integrated customer experience insights. By leveraging generative machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), and generative AI (GenAI), the solution analyzes conversational data to identify sentiment, effort, intent, and emotion, going beyond traditional post-interaction surveys. This enables businesses to increase contact center metrics like first-call resolution, call quality, and agent performance, while reducing average handle time, post-call workload, and operational costs.

The solution integrates omnichannel customer feedback, providing a holistic view of interactions across multiple touchpoints. Features such as AI-driven text analytics, automated call summaries, and agent scorecards help organizations optimize customer service strategies and drive meaningful business outcomes. With Fortune 500 companies already achieving measurable improvements in call resolution and satisfaction, InMoment’s Conversational Intelligence sets a new standard for AI-driven CX transformation.

“We’re honored to be recognized on the Constellation ShortList for Conversational Intelligence for Customer Service,” said John Lewis, CEO at InMoment. “At InMoment, we believe that every customer interaction holds valuable insights, and our AI-driven solution is designed to help businesses unlock those insights at scale. By leveraging advanced AI, machine learning, and NLP, we empower organizations to transform raw customer conversations and unstructured data into meaningful actions that drive improved experiences and business outcomes.”

“The push for business transformation via digital and AI has never been greater,” said R “Ray” Wang, CEO and founder at Constellation Research. “In the Age of AI, organizations seek to achieve exponential efficiency with their technology investments. The ShortList provides a jump start in their transformation journey.”

“We were very impressed by the vendors included in this year’s ShortList for Conversational Intelligence for Customer Service,” said Liz Miller, VP & Principal Analyst at Constellation Research. “As conversations between companies and customers continue to be critical for customer experience improvement, the ability to effectively analyze those conversations across channels will continue to be a competitive advantage.”

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share, and internal research. The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.

About InMoment

InMoment is the leader in improving experiences and is the highest recommended CX platform and services company in the world. It is renowned for helping clients collect and connect customer experience data from everywhere—from surveys and social reviews, to conversational chat logs and transcripts. As the pace setters in AI and text analytics, its over 3,000 clients activate and understand every byte of structured and unstructured data, breaking down data and team silos to take the smartest actions. This award-winning technology combined with in-house industry experts empower brands to gain ROI from their CX programs in half the time as its competitors. Unlock the true potential of every piece of customer data with InMoment. To learn more, visit inmoment.com.

