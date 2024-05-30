InMoment Named a Leader in Text Mining and Analytics Platforms Research Report Citing Strengths in NLU and Generative AI-based Processes

Scored five out of five in generative AI pre- and post-processing, natural language understanding, innovation and roadmap, knowledge-based AI, and five other criteria

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–InMoment®, the leading provider of Experience Improvement (XI)™ solutions, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Text Mining and Analytics Platforms, Q2 2024 study. In its profile of InMoment, Forrester noted that the vendor’s strategy stands out based on significant innovation, including hybrid AI, a combination of knowledge-based and ML-based AI.





Forrester evaluated 11 of the most significant text mining and analytics vendors across 26 evaluation criteria and named InMoment as a Leader in the evaluation. The report states, “InMoment continues to be a major player in the text mining and analytics market. The vendor’s strategy stands out based on significant innovation …and a robust list of enhancements on the roadmap. …Reference customers also called out InMoment XI’s business value, time to value, and the overall relationship with customers.”

The company attained top scores possible in the criteria of Natural Language Understanding (NLU), document-level text mining/Natural Language Processing (NLP), genAI-based processes, including pre-processing and post-processing, support for all relevant use cases, and knowledge-based/symbolic AI.

“We are proud to be named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Text Mining and Analytics Platforms study,” says Sandeep Garg, Chief Product and Technology Officer. “It not only affirms for us our commitment to delivering an integrated platform rich in expertise for analyzing both structured and unstructured data, but also underscores our team’s relentless dedication in seamlessly incorporating pivotal text analytics, generative AI, and machine learning technology into our products.”

InMoment is committed to its customers and continued investment in its roadmap to drive the advancements in both traditional text analytics and NLP, as well as generative AI and LLM-powered technologies. These innovations empower real-time customer listening through summarization and storytelling with diverse data types—enabling rapid comprehension of crucial business topics and focus areas. By integrating omnichannel data, knowledge-based AI, and document-level text analytics, businesses can collect, understand, and act on feedback from all touch points throughout the customer journey to streamline actions and business improvement. InMoment continues to be a major player in the text mining and analytics market.

In the evaluation, interviewed clients called out InMoment’s XI [Platform’s] business value, time to value, and the overall relationship with customers. Specifically, one reference customer said: “InMoment excels in proactive engagement, [which allows it] to anticipate our needs.”

Access the report

The Forrester Wave™: Text Mining and Analytics Platforms, Q2 2024 report is available here.

Customer references

“InMoment now ticks all of the boxes. Spotlight [an XI Platform application] solves for any previous text analytics issues. Analyzing call transcripts and getting to the root cause brings a big ROI.” — Tyler Saxey, Director Customer Experience, Foot Locker

“P1FCU is committed to delivering experiences rooted in empowerment by linking arms with our members and communities as a trusted, lifelong financial partner. We are confident that the AI-based analytics technology and the deeper insights from the Voice of our Members provided by InMoment, will be a catalyst to meeting members where they are at on their financial journey.” — Vanessa Broemeling, Senior Vice President of Culture, P1FCU.

About InMoment

InMoment is the leader in improving experiences and is the highest recommended CX platform and services company in the world. It is renowned for helping clients collect and connect customer experience data from everywhere—from surveys and social reviews, to conversational chat logs and transcripts. As the pacesetters in AI and text analytics, its 3,000 clients activate and understand every byte of structured and unstructured data, breaking down data and team silos to take the smartest actions. This award-winning technology combined with in-house industry experts empower brands to gain ROI from their CX programs in half the time as its competitors. Unlock the true potential of every piece of customer data with InMoment. To learn more, visit inmoment.com.

