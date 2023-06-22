InMoment Customer Elizabeth Killinger Awarded Inaugural Customer-Obsessed Leadership Award at CX North America Customer Experience Conference

CX North America Event in Nashville, Awards Leaders Who Exemplify Action and Drive Customer Obsession

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–InMoment®, the leading provider of Experience Improvement (XI)™ solutions, announced that its customer, Elizabeth Killinger, Executive Vice President, NRG, has been honored the inaugural Customer-Obsessed Leadership Award at this year’s CX North America Customer Experience Conference. The award recognizes senior leaders who exemplify actions that drive customer obsession by putting the customer at the center of their work every day. InMoment is pleased to have nominated Killinger for the award and attended Forrester’s CX North America event in Nashville, TN.

“This award is a recognition of the importance our entire team places on improving customer experience and putting our customers at the center of everything we do,” said Elizabeth Killinger, Executive Vice President, NRG. “I’m honored to receive this award on behalf of everyone at NRG. We’re thankful for the role InMoment played in helping us get there.”

In its nomination, InMoment recognized that Elizabeth and NRG’s success has been outstanding. In 2021, NRG’s Texas region, including its flagship brand Reliant, had the lowest customer attrition rate seen in recent years, and in 2022, they exceeded their annual or yearly NPS target by five points due to a strong performance across all brands and regions. In addition, Employee NPS (eNPS) increased by three points in one year (2021-2022) as the team at NRG has focused on individual employee development plans as part of their overall organizational objectives.

“Elizabeth and the NRG team are a model of excellence and have identified a practice that inspires every employee to listen to and act on customer feedback,” said Mehul Nagrani, Managing Director, InMoment. “We were pleased to nominate Elizabeth; she’s been the champion and driving force behind the company’s customer-centric vision for years, highlighting the important role of CX in NRG’s long-term success. They are a true partner in integrating CX—by using customer data, insights, and analysis to make business decisions and take action—and are constantly working to improve employee and customer experiences throughout their organization.”

About InMoment

Our mission at InMoment is to help our clients improve experiences at the intersection of value—where customer, employee, and business needs come together. The heart of what we do is connect our clients with what matters most through a unique combination of data, technology, and human expertise. With our hyper-modern technology platform, decades of domain authority, and global teams of experts, we uniquely deliver a focus on Experience Improvement (XI) to help our clients own the moments that matter. Take a moment and learn more at inmoment.com.

About NRG

NRG Energy is a leading energy and home services company powered by people and our passion for a smarter, cleaner, and more connected future. A Fortune 500 company operating in the United States and Canada, NRG delivers innovative solutions that help people, organizations, and businesses achieve their goals while also advocating for competitive energy markets and customer choice. Connect with NRG on Facebook, LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter @nrgenergy.

