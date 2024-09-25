Inmarsat Maritime Selects Eutelsat’s OneWeb LEO Network to Support Maritime Connectivity Service

Provides high-speed, low-latency broadband solutions to the maritime sector

Showcasing growing demand for integrated multi-orbit solutions in the mobile connectivity market

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SRegulatory News:





Eutelsat Group (ISIN: FR0010221234 – Euronext Paris / London Stock Exchange: ETL), announces that Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, has selected Eutelsat’s OneWeb low Earth orbit (LEO) network for integration into its NexusWave fully managed bonded connectivity solution.

The addition of Eutelsat’s OneWeb LEO connectivity to Inmarsat’s extensive maritime network and expertise underscores a shared commitment to delivering cutting-edge connectivity solutions that address the evolving needs of the maritime industry and ensure that every vessel has access to reliable, high-performance broadband, no matter how remote its location.

Commenting on the announcement, Cyril Dujardin, President of Eutelsat’s Connectivity Business Unit said, “We are thrilled with the selection of our LEO service to be integrated into Inmarsat’s maritime solutions. Our low latency, high-speed connectivity solution is delivering innovative new capabilities to ships big and small. Inmarsat Maritime’s leadership in communications at sea, combined with our LEO capabilities, creates a powerful synergy that will set new standards for maritime connectivity.”

Ben Palmer, President, Inmarsat Maritime, added, “We are excited to be working with Eutelsat to integrate their OneWeb LEO capability into our NexusWave solution for the maritime industry. This announcement underscores our commitment to delivering robust, high-performance connectivity solutions that meet the diverse needs of our global customers.”

This announcement further showcases Eutelsat’s strategy to collaborate with industry leaders, following similar agreements that highlight the growing demand for integrated multi-orbit solutions in the mobile connectivity market.

++ ENDS ++

About Eutelsat Group



Eutelsat Group is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. The Group was formed through the combination of the Company and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 35 Geostationary satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites. The Group addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes more than 6,500 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. Eutelsat Group’s unique suite of in-orbit assets enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and the Eutelsat Group employs more than 1,700 people across more than 50 countries. The Group is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL) and the London Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

DISCLAIMER

The forward-looking statements included herein are for illustrative purposes only and are based on management’s views and assumptions as of the date of this document. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks. For illustrative purposes only, such risks include but are not limited to: risks related to the health crisis; operational risks related to satellite failures or impaired satellite performance, or failure to roll out the deployment plan as planned and within the expected timeframe; risks related to the trend in the satellite telecommunications market resulting from increased competition or technological changes affecting the market; risks related to the international dimension of the Group’s customers and activities; risks related to the adoption of international rules on frequency coordination and financial risks related, inter alia, to the financial guarantee granted to the Intergovernmental Organization’s closed pension fund, and foreign exchange risk. Eutelsat Communications expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any projections, forecasts or estimates contained in this document to reflect any change in events, conditions, assumptions, or circumstances on which any such statements are based, unless so required by applicable law. The information contained in this document is not based on historical fact and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts or data mentioned will occur. This information is based on data, assumptions and estimates that the Group considers as reasonable.

Contacts

Find out more at

Media enquiries

Joanna Darlington



Tel. +33 674 521 531



jdarlington@eutelsat.com

Katie Dowd



Tel. +1 202 271 2209



kdowd@oneweb.net

Investors

Joanna Darlington



Tel. +33 674 521 531



jdarlington@eutelsat.com

Hugo Laurens-Berge



Tel. +33 670 80 95 58



hlaurensberge@eutelsat.com