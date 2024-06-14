Ingram Micro Trust X Alliance Leadership Summit Exceeds Expectations with Spotlight on Leadership and Execution

The inaugural “TXA Leadership Summit” focused attendees’ energy on how to avoid blind spots, drive innovation, lead with greater confidence, and transform businesses and people

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IngramMicro–Recognizing success is best shared, Ingram Micro Inc. today spotlighted key takeaways from its 2024 Trust X Alliance (TXA) Leadership Summit held earlier this month in Dana Point, Calif. A snapshot of the leadership event is available here.





The first in a new series of leadership-focused engagements, the 2024 Ingram Micro TXA Leadership Summit gathered business leaders from across the globe, including nearly 100 unique community members and close to a dozen recognized technology innovators for an impactful week of creativity, collaboration, and connections.

“Great leadership is about learning from each other and being accountable,” said Guy Hocking, Managing Director, Utilize, London, UK. “The Ingram Micro TXA Leadership Summit brought leaders from across the world together, and this is unique for our industry. Next year, it will be the first event to be included in my diary.”

The event focused on four themes: Avoiding Blind Spots, Business Transformation, Innovation, and Leadership. The Summit was attended by business owners and decision-makers within the TXA community, as well as key members of Ingram Micro’s global executive team. Each day, attendees came together to learn, share, challenge themselves, and grow their skill sets and businesses in a comfortable setting that allowed for thoughtful conversations and small group collaboration sessions.

“The TXA Leadership Summit fosters connections on a deeper level – with others and oneself,” said Nathan Stallings, President and CEO, Matrix Integration, Jasper, IN, U.S. “With a more intimate audience than the typical conference where the venue and all the content and participants had one purpose—to create an environment for growth as leaders there were no distractions, no speeds and feeds, just thought-provoking space to grow.”

The event’s open and focused dialogues led to many high-impact conversations and turning points. “As a result of the content and conversations at the TXA Leadership Summit, I was able to solve two major business challenges and walked away inspired to take action and build an even stronger business with greater focus and deeper alignment,” said Mark Sutor, vice president and general manager, Access Group.

Business owner Simon David Williams of Groupe ISM Inc. said, “This event was unlike any other we’ve attended in the industry. The sessions were refined and hyper-relevant to business leaders, giving us the room to focus on our businesses versus in our businesses. It was touted as a leadership summit, and that is exactly what we received—leadership-focused material to make us better leaders.”

Small group discussions were a highlight of the Summit, with many attendees commenting on the value of connecting with colleagues in small groups to discuss the day’s knowledge sharing, dive into how to solve their own business challenges and bolster opportunities now and in the future.

“Ingram Micro’s inaugural TXA Leadership Summit created an event for business owners and executive leaders to think differently about how they lead, transform, innovate, and grow,” said Jennifer Anaya, SVP Global Marketing and Trust X Alliance Global Executive Sponsor for Ingram Micro. “The candor and collaboration were next-level, and the explosion of ideas and knowledge sharing between our attendees from across the globe was inspiring and actionable.”

TXA Leadership Summit attendees will meet again in November 2024 at Ingram Micro ONE, a global innovation summit. The 2024 Ingram Micro ONE event is designed to prepare attendees for the New Year with insightful speakers, organized networking, and high-impact breakouts. For more information about Ingram Micro events visit www.ingrammicro.com.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro is a leading technology company for the global information technology ecosystem. With the ability to reach nearly 90% of the global population, we play a vital role in the worldwide IT sales channel, bringing products and services from technology manufacturers and cloud providers to a highly diversified base of business-to-business technology experts. Through Ingram Micro Xvantage™, our AI-powered digital platform, we offer what we believe to be the industry’s first comprehensive business-to-consumer-like experience, integrating hardware and cloud subscriptions, personalized recommendations, instant pricing order tracking, and billing automation. We also provide a broad range of technology services, including financing, specialized marketing, and lifecycle management, as well as technical pre- and post-sales professional support. Learn more at www.ingrammicro.com.

Contacts

Ingram Micro:

Marie Meoli Rourke



714-292-2199



marie@whitefoxpr.com