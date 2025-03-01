Ingram Micro to Attend the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ingram Micro Holding Corporation (NYSE: INGM) (“Ingram Micro” or the “Company”) today announced that Mike Zilis, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Wednesday, March 5th, at 9:15 a.m. Pacific Time / 12:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.ingrammicro.com.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro (NYSE: INGM) is a leading technology company in the global information technology ecosystem. With the ability to reach nearly 90% of the global population, we play a vital role in the worldwide IT sales channel, bringing products and services from technology manufacturers and cloud providers to a highly diversified base of business-to-business technology experts. Through Ingram Micro Xvantage™, our AI-powered digital platform, we offer what we believe to be the industry’s first comprehensive business-to-consumer-like experience, integrating hardware and cloud subscriptions, personalized recommendations, instant pricing, order tracking, and billing automation. We also provide a broad range of technology services, including financing, specialized marketing, and lifecycle management, as well as technical pre- and post-sales professional support. Learn more at www.ingrammicro.com.

Investor Relations:

Willa McManmon

willa.mcmanmon@ingrammicro.com

Media Relations:

Lisa Zwick

lisa.zwick@ingrammicro.com