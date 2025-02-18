Ingram Micro Schedules Announcement of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on March 4, 2025

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ingram Micro Holding Corporation (NYSE: INGM) (“Ingram Micro” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter 2024 on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. The Company will hold a conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.

After the close of the market on March 4, and prior to the conference call, the Company will issue a financial results press release. A live webcast of the conference call, as well as a copy of the press release and related materials, will be accessible from the Ingram Micro investor relations website at https://ir.ingrammicro.com. The call can also be accessed domestically at 201-689-8796 and internationally at 877-407-9781.

A telephonic replay will be available through Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415, access code 13751726. A replay of the webcast will also be available at https://ir.ingrammicro.com.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro (NYSE: INGM) is a leading technology company in the global information technology ecosystem. With the ability to reach nearly 90% of the global population, we play a vital role in the worldwide IT sales channel, bringing products and services from technology manufacturers and cloud providers to a highly diversified base of business-to-business technology experts. Through Ingram Micro Xvantage™, our AI-powered digital platform, we offer what we believe to be the industry’s first comprehensive business-to-consumer-like experience, integrating hardware and cloud subscriptions, personalized recommendations, instant pricing, order tracking, and billing automation. We also provide a broad range of technology services, including financing, specialized marketing, and lifecycle management, as well as technical pre- and post-sales professional support. Learn more at www.ingrammicro.com.

