Ingram Micro Schedules Announcement of Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 12, 2024

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ingram Micro Holding Corporation (NYSE: INGM) (“Ingram Micro” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release financial results for its fiscal third quarter 2024 on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. The Company will hold a conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.





After the close of the market on November 12, and prior to the conference call, the Company will issue a financial results press release. A live webcast of the conference call, as well as a copy of the press release, will be accessible from the Ingram Micro investor relations website at https://ir.ingrammicro.com. The call can also be accessed domestically at 877-407-9781 and internationally at 201-689-8796.

A telephonic replay will be available through Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415, access code 13749774. A replay of the webcast will also be available at https://ir.ingrammicro.com.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro (NYSE: INGM) is a leading technology company for the global information technology ecosystem. With the ability to reach nearly 90% of the global population, we play a vital role in the worldwide IT sales channel, bringing products and services from technology manufacturers and cloud providers to business-to-business technology experts. Through Ingram Micro Xvantage™, our AI-powered digital platform, we deliver a singular business-to-consumer-like experience. We also provide a broad range of technology services, including financing, specialized marketing, and lifecycle management, as well as technical pre- and post-sales professional support. For more information, please visit www.ingrammicro.com.

