Home Business Wire Ingram Micro Schedules Announcement of Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on...
Business Wire

Ingram Micro Schedules Announcement of Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 12, 2024

di Business Wire

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ingram Micro Holding Corporation (NYSE: INGM) (“Ingram Micro” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release financial results for its fiscal third quarter 2024 on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. The Company will hold a conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.


After the close of the market on November 12, and prior to the conference call, the Company will issue a financial results press release. A live webcast of the conference call, as well as a copy of the press release, will be accessible from the Ingram Micro investor relations website at https://ir.ingrammicro.com. The call can also be accessed domestically at 877-407-9781 and internationally at 201-689-8796.

A telephonic replay will be available through Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415, access code 13749774. A replay of the webcast will also be available at https://ir.ingrammicro.com.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro (NYSE: INGM) is a leading technology company for the global information technology ecosystem. With the ability to reach nearly 90% of the global population, we play a vital role in the worldwide IT sales channel, bringing products and services from technology manufacturers and cloud providers to business-to-business technology experts. Through Ingram Micro Xvantage™, our AI-powered digital platform, we deliver a singular business-to-consumer-like experience. We also provide a broad range of technology services, including financing, specialized marketing, and lifecycle management, as well as technical pre- and post-sales professional support. For more information, please visit www.ingrammicro.com.

Contacts

Media Relations:
Lisa Zwick

lisa.zwick@ingrammicro.com

Investor Relations:
Willa McManmon

ir@ingrammicro.com

Articoli correlati

Brightcove Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brightcove Inc. (Nasdaq: BCOV), the world’s most trusted streaming technology company, today announced financial results for the third...
Continua a leggere

Samsara to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on December 5, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Samsara Inc. ("Samsara") (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Cloud, today announced that it will...
Continua a leggere

ATS to Participate in the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
CAMBRIDGE, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ATS Corporation (TSX and NYSE: ATS) (“ATS” or the “Company”), today announced that Andrew Hider, Chief Executive...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php