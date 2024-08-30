Ingram Micro Releases 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ingram Micro today published its 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, providing insight on key ESG topics such as carbon emissions reduction, worker health and safety, diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB), and effective corporate governance during 2023.





“I am pleased to present our annual ESG report showcasing our commitment to evolving responsibly within the technology industry,” said Paul Bay, CEO of Ingram Micro. “With the ability to reach nearly 90% of the global population, we are deeply aware of our accountability to stakeholders throughout the world. The Tenets of Our Success—Results, Courage, Integrity, Responsibility, Imagination, and Talent—provide the foundation for our long-time industry leadership and compel us to maintain high standards across a broad set of ESG issues.”

Highlights from the Ingram Micro 2023 ESG Report include:

Earning a Platinum Medal from EcoVadis for strong ESG performance (top 1%)

Reducing year-over-year absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 19%

Reducing overall recordable incident injuries by 29%, from 1.24 in 2022 to 0.99 in 2023

Scoring 95 out of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index

Launching IngramMicroPlanetary Earthling Network to engage with associates around sustainability

The report, which is published in accordance with several common reporting frameworks, including GRI, SASB, TCFD, and the UN SDGs, reflects the dedicated efforts of Ingram Micro associates throughout the world to enhance ESG impact. The company also discloses through EcoVadis and CDP on specific topics and is an active member of the UN Global Compact.

Ingram Micro remains committed to fostering long-term, sustainable, and inclusive growth by advancing employee resource groups (ERGs), investing in anything-as-a-service offerings, and expanding IT asset disposition services to promote a circular economy, among many other actions. Looking ahead, the company is also focused on enhancing ESG data management and reporting capabilities as part of an expansive digital transformation and in support of the 10 to Zero initiative, through which the company intends to achieve three major operational milestones—zero greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs), zero waste, and zero days away injuries—by 2030.

The full report is available for download here, in addition to other 2023 ESG Report materials linked on this page. To learn more about IngramMicroESG, please visit our website: https://www.ingrammicro.com/en-us/discover/esg.

Ingram Micro values stakeholder feedback. Please send any questions or comments to ESG@ingrammicro.com.

