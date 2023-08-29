Ingram Micro Releases 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ingram Micro today published its 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, detailing the company’s progress towards its key impact goals and continued transparency with ESG reporting frameworks for the 2022 calendar year.





“I’m honored to lead a team of approximately 27,000 associates worldwide who have mobilized to move the needle on our ambitious ESG goals,” said Paul Bay, CEO of Ingram Micro. “The spirit of continuous improvement and innovation that helps us meet the evolving needs of our customers as a preferred and trusted partner, is the same one that drives our forward momentum around critical ESG matters.”

Ingram Micro took significant steps to advance its ESG initiatives in 2022. In August of last year, leadership further solidified company ESG commitments by announcing its 10 to Zero initiative, setting forth its ambitious goals to achieve three major operational milestones—zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, zero waste, and zero recordable safety incidents—by 2030. The company also recognizes the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) in leadership and has committed to creating a team where leaders demographically and culturally represent associates in each of their operations by 2030.

To accompany these targets, during 2022 Ingram Micro launched dedicated environmental sustainability and ESG programs called IngramMicroPlanetary and IngramMicroESG, and made investments in its DE&I program, Together at Ingram Micro. Each of these programs is designed to improve the company’s measurement, accountability, and collaboration in high-impact ESG areas to support goal attainment.

Additional 2022 ESG highlights include:

A letter of commitment was submitted to the Science-based Target initiative (SBTi) to certify the company’s emissions reduction targets within the next two years.

Began phase-out of plastic mailers and made a commitment to complete this transition by the end of 2023.

Completed first full Scope 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) inventory.

Incorporated ESG into annual performance reviews and added ESG-related questions into the company’s annual associate engagement Our Company, Our Voice survey.

survey. Invested in additional professional roles to support DE&I efforts.

Conducted the company’s third materiality assessment, engaging both internal and external stakeholders to understand impacts on the business, as well as business impacts on the environment, people, and economy.

In general, Ingram Micro’s ESG programs have been developed, and the report drafted, in line with internationally recognized standards and frameworks, including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), as well as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The company also discloses through EcoVadis and CDP on specific topics and is an active member of the UN Global Compact.

The full report is available for download here. To learn more about IngramMicroESG, please visit our website: https://www.ingrammicro.com/en-us/discover/esg.

Ingram Micro values stakeholder feedback. Please send any questions or comments to ESG@ingrammicro.com.

