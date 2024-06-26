Ingram Micro Named 2024 Global Distribution Partner of the Year by Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Repeat win reflects Ingram Micro’s commitment to helping channel partners accelerate their growth potential

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For the second year in a row, Ingram Micro has been named Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s (HPE) Global Distribution Partner of the Year. Presented during the HPE Partner Growth Summit 2024 on June 17 in Las Vegas, the honor recognizes Ingram Micro’s commitment to and success in delivering value to HPE partners who are helping customers succeed on their digital transformation journeys. It also reflects Ingram Micro’s strong performance, innovative solutions, and meaningful business results.





“Ingram Micro is proud to once again be named HPE’s Global Distribution Partner of the Year,” said Eric Kohl, vice president, Global Vendor Engagement, Ingram Micro. “Our valued, long-standing relationship with HPE is centered on helping our mutual channel partners realize their growth potential. Through innovative education, support, services, solutions, and financing options, we are enabling our joint partners to do more, sell more, and grow more at scale.”

Key drivers behind Ingram Micro’s repeat win include:

Critical capabilities that support both the SMB and enterprise markets

Growth in its core Silver Business and Proximity (SBP) reseller business

Deep focus on Modular Storage Array (MSA)

Strong Alletra SBP activation

Leadership in growing HPE GreenLake among SBP partners

“The 2024 HPE Partner Awards are a recognition of the focus and dedication these companies continue to make in delivering successful business outcomes for their customers,” said Simon Ewington, VP of Worldwide Channel & Partner Ecosystem, HPE. “Partnering is in our DNA, and celebrating the tremendous investment these winners made in HPE innovation is one way we can showcase the impressive results we deliver together for customers.”

“Congrats to Ingram Micro on being named HPE’s Global Distribution Partner of the Year again,” said Michael Vaught, Chief Revenue Officer for Computer Transition Services Inc. (CTSI). “Over the course of our 20-year relationship with Ingram Micro, the team has time and again proven their commitment to driving our success. We value Ingram Micro’s deep HPE product knowledge, flexible financing offerings and proactive and supportive approach in all they do—including encouraging us to attend an HPE Sales Summit where we were able to get the technical and financial information needed to introduce a new HPE solution to our customers. Knowing our business and anticipating our needs is what makes Ingram Micro so valuable to us.”

“Ingram Micro excels as a true value-added distributor, delivering comprehensive technology solutions from creative design to seamless fulfillment,” said Fernán Font, Director, Font Tecnologia. “Ingram Micro’s expertise and commitment have ensured efficient, comprehensive solutions that drive success to our business. Trust Ingram Micro for exceptional service and reliable execution.”

“Ingram Micro has been a long-term partner that empathizes and makes the commitment to its business partners a reality, by supporting through training, finance solutions, and innovation, playing a key role in the growth of our company,” said Carlos Stange, Gerente General, Cass.

For more information, channel partners can engage their Ingram Micro representative.

