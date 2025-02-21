Ingram Micro Elevates the Power of Community

The company brings two Five-Star partner communities together, creating a strong 500+, industry-leading global peer-to-peer community of premiere Technology Advisors and MSPs

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#IngramMicro--Ingram Micro Inc. (NYSE: INGM), a business-to-business (B2B) platform company for the global technology ecosystem, today announced its two partner communities—Ingram Micro SMB Alliance and Ingram Micro Trust X Alliance (TXA)—are now united under the international brand of Trust X Alliance and designated as Elite members of the new Ingram Micro Ultra loyalty program.

As part of the community’s strategic alignment with the business, Ingram Micro also announced the appointment of two exemplary sales, marketing, and business growth executives to champion the community internally and externally. John Fago, executive director of worldwide growth marketing, and Kelly Sander, executive director of U.S. SMB sales, now work alongside Ingram Micro’s longstanding community leaders and new 2025 TXA Council members.

The Power of Community: Stronger Together

The combined membership holds thousands of advanced technical product and services specializations. The community also has a longstanding reputation for signaling industry trends and technologies and finding efficient and effective ways to solve core, critical, and complex business challenges.

“We are growing together by increasing our strategic revenue and expanding our networks, nurturing our talent, and developing our teams to advance our skills and elevate our role as trusted advisors,” said Hans Mize, U.S. co-president of Trust X Alliance and Founder and CEO of Data41.

“The coming together of these two high-performing communities is good for business and great for growth—personally and professionally, and with other community members, as well as Ingram Micro and our vendor partners,” said Bill Blum, U.S. co-president of Trust X Alliance and Founder and CEO of Alpine Business Technologies. Click here to hear more directly from Hans and Blum.

Ingram Micro Community Continues to Lead in the Industry

With an established and growing footprint in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Austria, Switzerland, and Germany, members of the expanded Trust X Alliance are often honored by today’s top channel trades including CRN’s MSP 500, Tech Elite 250, and SP 500, as well as Channel Futures’ MSP 501, to name a few. Additionally, dozens of leading and emerging vendors are aligning their channel go-to-market success with Trust X Alliance. Many members of the 2024 Trust X Alliance serve on the Partner Advisory Boards of today’s most prominent technology brands and have been celebrated as Partners of the Year by those companies.

“As one community, we are smarter, more resourceful, and have a real market gain when it comes to seeing trends, sharing insights, and actioning better business and technology practices,” said Mark Sutor, Canadian president of Trust X Alliance and vice president and general manager, Access Group.

“The coming together of these two successful communities brings even greater focus to the growing influence, value, and voice of our customers worldwide,” said Jennifer Anaya, senior vice president, Global Marketing, Ingram Micro. “The expanded 2025 Trust X Alliance community strengthens our ability to collaborate more strategically with the membership—including our vendors—around knowledge, growth, and scale. It also enables our team to do more for our members, including actioning a broader and deeper bench of resources and finding more ways to use Xvantage to help build their advantage.”

Membership in Ingram Micro’s Trust X Alliance community is by nomination and invitation only. In March 2025, Ingram Micro will host its second annual Trust X Alliance Leadership Summit. This exclusive Summit is designed for business owners and chief executives within the Trust X Alliance community. Focused on mindset, growth, applied technology, and business excellence, key members of Ingram Micro’s executive leadership, sales, and marketing teams will also participate in the event’s collaborative workshops, alongside key leaders of the Trust X Alliance vendor community.

For more information on Trust X Alliance, click here.

