Ingram Micro CEO Paul Bay and CDO Sanjib Sahoo Recognized on the CRN Top 100 Executives List for 2024

Visionary business and technology leaders honored for the second year in a row by CRN for demonstrating continuous innovation and spearheading Ingram Micro’s journey to become a platform company

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CRNTop100—Ingram Micro Inc. today announced its CEO Paul Bay and EVP, Global Technology and Chief Digital Officer (CDO) Sanjib Sahoo have been named to the prestigious “Top 100 Executives for 2024” list from CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company.





Each year, the CRN 2024 Top 100 Executives list honors the achievements of technology industry executives across four categories, including the Top 25 Most Influential Executives, Top 25 Channel Sales Leaders, Top 25 Innovators, and Top 25 Technology Disrupters. The designated categories showcase the executives’ unique strengths and efforts to advance the channel’s success and set the pace for the entire industry.

For the second year in a row, CRN named Bay among the “Top 25 Most Influential Executives” and Sahoo among the “Top 25 Technology Disrupters.”

Bay is recognized as one of the top CEOs in the global technology industry. His strategic priorities are grounded in people’s experiences working at and with Ingram Micro, and his extensive knowledge and relentless drive to elevate his team, partners, and vendors are evident in everything he does.

Serving in his third year as CEO of the $48 billion market leader, Bay is removing friction and complexity from doing business with Ingram Micro and throughout the channel by maximizing the talent of his team and the AI-powered capabilities of Ingram Micro’s digital experience platform Xvantage™. As noted earlier this week by CRN, under Bay’s leadership, Ingram Micro is focused on growing together with its channel partners and “building intelligent business solutions using AI and other cutting-edge technology” to solve for many of the ongoing challenges they face—including skill set gaps, competitive advantages, advanced solutions, and enablement resources.

Sahoo’s repeat recognition in the top five of the industry’s Top 25 Technology Disrupters aligns with his style and mindset of challenging personal and professional limits and being imperfectly perfect.

In this week’s coverage, CRN highlighted Sahoo’s leadership around Ingram Micro’s digital transformation and his commitment to “helping solution providers and MSPs navigate AI, the cloud and other technologies needed to help customers prepare for their own transformation in part with streamlined automation provided by the Ingram Micro Xvantage platform.” Recognized as one of the world’s top business leaders and digital visionaries, Sahoo was also recently awarded the 2024 Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Award for his continued contributions to technology and innovation worldwide.

Together, Bay and Sahoo are engaging with their team, IT leaders, and professionals worldwide to realize their vision of transforming Ingram Micro into a platform business through the global adoption of Ingram Micro Xvantage. To date, Ingram Micro Xvantage is live in 14 countries and helping thousands of channel partners, Ingram Micro associates, and IT vendors work smarter and faster and make more informed decisions about their business and the business of their end customers.

“Ingram Micro is changing how we work together and grow together,” said Hans Mize, President, Data41, and 2024/25 U.S. President of Ingram Micro’s Trust X Alliance, a global partner community representing more than 350 elite IT service and solutions providers. “Built with AI at its core, Ingram Micro Xvantage gives us an operational and intelligent business advantage. Thank you to Paul and Sanjib for bringing the B2C experience to the B2B channel, and congrats on once again being named to CRN’s Top 100 Executives.”

“Ingram Micro is ushering in a new era of technology distribution—bringing the best of human and digital together,” said Bay. “It’s great to see our efforts inspire and enable others in the Technology industry to reimagine themselves and embrace digital, cheer AI and keep the focus and measure of success on their teams and customers.”

“Ingram Micro is redefining distribution and creating an unparalleled customer experience through our AI-driven digital experience platform Ingram Micro Xvantage,” said Sahoo. “Thank you to CRN for honoring Paul’s longstanding leadership in this industry, as well as our combined efforts to bring Ingram Micro Xvantage to market and bring the best of the B2C experience to the B2B IT channel.”

“Each leader on this list brings technology vision and strong channel acumen to bear in ways that drive success across the partner ecosystem,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “They are industry trailblazers whose unique talents and unwavering dedication to driving business growth are unlocking new possibilities in IT and supporting partner success.”

The Top 100 Executives list for 2024 will be featured in the upcoming August issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/Top100.

For more information, channel partners can connect with Ingram Micro online or engage their Ingram Micro representative.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro is a leading technology company for the global information technology ecosystem. With the ability to reach nearly 90% of the global population, we play a vital role in the worldwide IT sales channel, bringing products and services from technology manufacturers and cloud providers to a highly diversified base of business-to-business technology experts. Through Ingram Micro Xvantage™, our AI-powered digital platform, we offer what we believe to be the industry’s first comprehensive business-to-consumer-like experience, integrating hardware and cloud subscriptions, personalized recommendations, instant pricing order tracking, and billing automation. We also provide a broad range of technology services, including financing, specialized marketing, and lifecycle management, as well as technical pre- and post-sales professional support. Learn more at www.ingrammicro.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

