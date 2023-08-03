Ingram Micro CEO Paul Bay and CDO Sanjib Sahoo Honored by CRN for “Redefining the IT Channel” and “Pushing Boundaries”

Transformational leaders earn distinguished recognitions by CRN: Bay named to Top 25 Most Influential Executives, Sahoo to Top 25 Technology Disruptors of 2023

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CRNTop100—Ingram Micro Inc. today announced that its CEO Paul Bay and EVP and Chief Digital Officer (CDO) Sanjib Sahoo are among this year’s “Top 100 Executives” Honored by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company.





Recognizing the game-changing and continued impact the two leaders are having on Ingram Micro and the global IT channel, CRN named Bay to the “Top 25 Most Influential Executives” and Sahoo to the “Top 25 Technology Disruptors” of 2023.

With decades of channel experience, Bay is grounded by long-standing relationships and results. He is recognized for his influence and growth mindset, and for laying “the transformational foundation of how partners do business with Ingram Micro” with the introduction of Ingram Micro Xvantage™.

In his second year as CEO of the $50 billion dollar market leader, Bay’s channel advocacy continues to build with an unwavering commitment to “putting the customer in the middle of everything we do” and solve for the obstacles they face, while creating new and greater opportunities for mutual success.

Sahoo’s title of Technology Disruptor marks familiar territory for the business leader and digital visionary who transformed two other industries before joining Ingram Micro in 2021. As CDO for Ingram Micro, Sahoo has ignited a culture of innovation within Ingram Micro and is making sure “MSPs are working to become digitally fit companies” using Ingram Micro Xvantage to build advantage.

“We are redefining distribution as the business partner behind today’s technology brands and transforming how the IT channel works with the global adoption of our Ingram Micro Xvantage digital experience platform,” says Bay. “It’s rewarding to see our collective contributions drive positive change within our company and within our customers, vendors, and the ecosystem.”

Since launching in 2021, Ingram Micro’s digital twin has been distributing success at scale and creating and capturing more value for the company and IT channel by bringing the best of the B2C experience to the B2B global marketplace.

“Ingram Micro is disrupting the industry—moving ourselves and the IT channel from transactions to interactions—with the global adoption of Ingram Micro Xvantage,” says Sahoo. “Thank you to CRN for honoring Bay’s continued and growing influence and leadership, as well as my entrance into the IT channel. We have an amazing team at Ingram Micro and are elevating the experience for everyone.”

Each year the CRN “Top 100 Executives” list honors passionate and hard-working technology executives in the highest echelons of the IT industry who are supporting, growing, and setting the pace for the rest of the IT channel. The prestigious list honors tech visionaries across four sub-categories: the 25 Most Influential Executives, Top 25 Channel Sales Leaders, Top 25 Innovators and Top 25 Disruptors.

“It is the bold and decisive who continue to dominate our annual list in the technology world,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Those featured on our CRN 2023 Top 100 Executives list demonstrate perpetual commitment to business growth, partner success, and IT innovation and aren’t afraid to push boundaries – even in a time of economic uncertainty.”

This year’s Top 100 Executives list will be featured in the August 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/Top100.

Connect with Ingram Micro online and at the upcoming Ingram Micro ONE event in Nashville September 25-28, 2023.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro is the business behind the world’s brands with the ability to reach nearly 90 percent of the world’s population. Our diverse solutions portfolio spans thousands of technology hardware and services options, as well as XaaS solutions. As part of our commitment to reducing environmental impact, we offer full-service IT Asset Disposal as well as reverse logistics and repair services. We also offer a more intelligent and streamlined way of doing business in the IT industry with our digital platform Ingram Micro Xvantage™. Reaching close to 200 countries, we have approximately 27,000 associates and more than 161,000 customers and 1,500 vendor partners worldwide. Learn more at www.ingrammicro.com.

© 2023. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company LLC. All rights reserved

Contacts

Marie Meoli Rourke



WhiteFox Marketing



714-292-2199



marie@whitefoxpr.com