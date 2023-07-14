<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Ingersoll Rand Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Business Wire

Ingersoll Rand Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

di Business Wire

DAVIDSON, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, will issue its second quarter 2023 earnings release after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.


Ingersoll Rand will also host a live earnings conference call to discuss the second quarter results on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 8 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. To participate in the call, please dial +1-888-330-3073, domestically, or +1-646-960-0683, internationally, and use access Code 8970061.

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the Events and Presentations section of the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website here, where related materials will be posted prior to the conference call.

A replay of the webcast will be available after conclusion of the conference and can be accessed on Investor Relations Website here.

About Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to helping make life better for our employees, customers and communities. Customers lean on us for our technology-driven excellence in mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions across 40+ respected brands where our products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Our employees develop customers for life through their daily commitment to expertise, productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit www.irco.com.

Contacts

Investors:

Matthew Fort

Matthew.Fort@irco.com

Media:
Sara Hassell

Sara.Hassell@irco.com

Articoli correlati

ScanSource Releases 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report

Business Wire Business Wire -
GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ScanSource (Nasdaq: SCSC), a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud, today announced the release of...
Continua a leggere

Bosch Unveils Next Generation Dishwasher Line With Industry Leading Technology That Helps End the Great Loading Debate

Business Wire Business Wire -
Bosch’s Innovative PowerControl™ Spray Arm Technology Provides the Ultimate CleanIRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bosch Home Appliances, the award-winning dishwasher brand, is...
Continua a leggere

Terran Orbital to Host Q2 2023 Earnings Results Call on August 15 

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) (“Terran Orbital” or the “Company”) announced today that it will host...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

ScanSource Releases 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report

Business Wire