Ingersoll Rand Reports Record Second Quarter 2023 Results

Raising Guidance for Total Revenue Growth, Organic Growth, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS Ranges

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

(All comparisons against the second quarter of 2022 unless otherwise noted.)

Strong performance driven by its competitive differentiator – Ingersoll Rand Execution Excellence (IRX):

Reported second quarter orders of $1,737 million, up 9%, or 5% organic

Reported second quarter revenues of $1,687 million, up 17%, or 12% organic 1

Reported net income attributable to Ingersoll Rand Inc. of $180 million, or earnings of $0.44 per share Adjusted net income from continuing operations, net of tax 1 of $278 million, or $0.68 per share

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $425 million, up 27%, with a margin of 25.2%, up 190 basis points year over year, and incremental margin of 36%

of $425 million, up 27%, with a margin of 25.2%, up 190 basis points year over year, and incremental margin of 36% Reported operating cash flow from continuing operations of $228 million and free cash flow from continuing operations 1 of $204 million, up 24%

of $204 million, up 24% Liquidity of $3.2 billion as of June 30, 2023, including $1.2 billion of cash on hand and undrawn capacity of $2.0 billion under available credit facilities

Raising 2023 Guidance

Raising full-year 2023 organic revenue growth 1 range expectation by 200 bps to 8% to 10%, and raising total revenue growth to a range of 12% to 14%

range expectation by 200 bps to 8% to 10%, and raising total revenue growth to a range of 12% to 14% Raising Adjusted EBITDA 1 guidance to a range of $1,690 to $1,740 million, up 18% to 21% over prior year

guidance to a range of $1,690 to $1,740 million, up 18% to 21% over prior year Raising full-year 2023 Adjusted EPS1 guidance to a range of $2.70 to $2.80, up 14% to 19% over prior year

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) reported record second quarter orders and revenue.

“We continue 2023 with incredible momentum, delivering an outstanding performance during the second quarter with strong organic revenue growth across the business segments while seizing opportunities to deliver on our inorganic growth commitments,” said Vicente Reynal, Chairman and CEO. “These results have led us to raise our full year guidance on total revenue growth, organic revenue growth, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS. We also recently shared our 2022 Sustainability Report, demonstrating that we don’t just help our customers meet their sustainability goals, but continue to push ourselves and the entire industry forward by improving our own operations through energy efficiency and water use reduction.”

Second Quarter 2023 Segment Review

(All comparisons against the second quarter of 2022 unless otherwise noted.)

Industrial Technologies and Services Segment (IT&S): broad range of compressor, vacuum and blower solutions as well as industrial technologies including power tools and lifting equipment

Reported Orders of $1,444 million, up 13%, or 8% organic

of $1,444 million, up 13%, or 8% organic Reported Revenues of $1,378 million, up 20%, or 14% organic 1

of $1,378 million, up 20%, or 14% organic Reported Segment Adjusted EBITDA of $378 million, up 29% with an incremental margin of 38%

of $378 million, up 29% with an incremental margin of 38% Reported Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 27.4%, up 200 basis points, due to continued pricing strength and IRX driving strong operational execution

of 27.4%, up 200 basis points, due to continued pricing strength and IRX driving strong operational execution IT&S saw continued strong demand with organic orders up 8%, which was on top of 11% organic orders growth in the second quarter of the prior year. Excluding the impact of FX and the recently acquired SPX Flow Air Treatment business, orders for total compressor offerings, which represent approximately 65% of the total segment, grew low double digits, including growth in the high twenties for oil free compressor offerings.

Precision and Science Technologies Segment (P&ST): highly specialized fluid management solutions including precision liquid and gas pumps and niche compression technologies

Reported Orders of $293 million, down 8%, or 10% organic

of $293 million, down 8%, or 10% organic Reported Revenues of $308 million, up 6%, or 5% organic 1

of $308 million, up 6%, or 5% organic Reported Segment Adjusted EBITDA of $90 million, up 16% with an incremental margin of 66%

of $90 million, up 16% with an incremental margin of 66% Reported Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 29.2%, up 240 basis points, driven largely by improvements in pricing versus cost and synergy delivery in recently completed M&A, as well as the impact of China lockdowns in the second quarter of 2022, which did not repeat.

of 29.2%, up 240 basis points, driven largely by improvements in pricing versus cost and synergy delivery in recently completed M&A, as well as the impact of China lockdowns in the second quarter of 2022, which did not repeat. Declines in the Life Sciences and Agritech businesses, driven by large frame and longer cycle orders not repeating, partially offset by solid order growth in both the Gas Handling and Specialty businesses. In the industrial businesses, short cycle orders continue to remain relatively healthy due to good underlying demand conditions and lead time reductions.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Ingersoll Rand remains in a strong financial position with ample liquidity of $3.2 billion. On a reported basis, the company generated $228 million of cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations and invested $25 million in capital expenditures, resulting in free cash flow from continuing operations1 of $204 million, compared to cash flow from operating activities from continuing operations of $186 million and free cash flow from continuing operations1 of $165 million in the prior year period. Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA leverage1 was 1.0x for the second quarter, which was an improvement of 0.1x as compared to the prior year.

In addition, Ingersoll Rand was assigned an investment grade first-time Issuer Default Rating of ‘BBB-’ by Fitch. The investment grade rating is based on the company’s well-established market positions; product, end market, and geographic diversification; solid and consistent profitability; substantial proportion of aftermarket and recurring revenue; and effective execution of the company’s acquisition strategy.

Consistent with our comprehensive capital allocation strategy led by M&A, in the second quarter of 2023, Ingersoll Rand deployed $49 million to M&A. In addition the company returned $64 million to shareholders by deploying $56 million for share repurchases for approximately 1.0 million shares and $8 million for its dividend payment. Ingersoll Rand also announced the acquisition of Howden Roots LLC (“Roots”), a leading provider of low-pressure compression and vacuum technologies. The Roots transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. Upon close, Roots will join Ingersoll Rand’s IT&S segment.

__________________________________________ 1 Non-GAAP measure (definitions and/or reconciliations in tables below)

Raising 2023 Guidance

Ingersoll Rand is raising its guidance for full year 2023 total revenue growth, organic revenue growth, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS ranges based on robust Q2 performance and its expectations of continued strong commercial and operational performance for the balance of the year:

Key Metrics2 Initial 2023 Guidance Previous Guidance as of 5/4/23 Revised Guidance as of 8/3/23 Revenue – Total Ingersoll Rand 7-9% 10-12% 12-14% Ingersoll Rand (Organic)1 3-5% 6-8% 8-10% Industrial Technologies & Services (Organic) 3-5% 6-8% 9-11% Precision & Science Technologies (Organic) 4-6% 5-7% 5-7% FX Impact3 (~1%) ~ Flat ~ Flat M&A4 ~$270M ~$270M ~$300M Corporate Costs (~$140M) (~$160M) (~$165M) Adjusted EBITDA1 $1,570M – $1,630M



(+9% – +14% YoY) $1,660M – $1,710M



(+16% – +19% YoY) $1,690M – $1,740M



(+18% – +21% YoY) Adjusted EPS1 $2.48 – $2.58



(+5% – +9% YoY) $2.64 – $2.74



(+11% – +16% YoY) $2.70 – $2.80



(+14% – +19% YoY)

Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures related to full-year 2023 guidance have not been provided due to the unreasonable efforts it would take to provide such reconciliations due to the high variability, complexity and uncertainty with respect to forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including net income (loss) and adjustments that could be made for acquisitions-related expenses, restructuring and other business transformation costs, gains or losses on foreign currency exchange and the timing and magnitude of other amounts in the reconciliation of historic numbers. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could have a potentially unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

__________________________________________ 1 Non-GAAP measure (definitions and/or reconciliations in tables below) 2 All revenue outlook commentary expressed in percentages and based on growth as compared to 2022 3 Based on June 2023 FX rates; does not include impact of FX on M&A 4 Reflects all completed and closed M&A as of August 1, 2023

Conference Call

Ingersoll Rand will host a live earnings conference call to discuss the second quarter results on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). To participate in the call, please dial 1-888-330-3073, domestically, or 1-646-960-0683, internationally, and use access Code 8970061. A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the Events and Presentations section of the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website (https://investors.irco.com), where related materials will be posted prior to the conference call. A replay of the webcast will be available after conclusion of the conference and can be accessed on the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s (the “Company” or “Ingersoll Rand”) expectations regarding the performance of its business, its financial results, its liquidity and capital resources and other non-historical statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “target,” “endeavor,” “seek,” “predict,” “intend,” “strategy,” “plan,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “on track to” “will continue,” “will likely result,” “guidance” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on Ingersoll Rand’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from these current expectations. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. The inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such plans, estimates or expectations include, among others, (1) the impact on the Company’s business, suppliers and customers and global economic conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic, including business disruptions caused by government restrictions; (2) unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from completed and proposed business combinations; (3) uncertainty of the expected financial performance of the Company; (4) failure to realize the anticipated benefits of completed and proposed business combinations; (5) the ability of the Company to implement its business strategy; (6) difficulties and delays in achieving revenue and cost synergies; (7) inability of the Company to retain and hire key personnel; (8) evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes; (9) changes in general economic and/or industry specific conditions; (10) actions by third parties, including government agencies; (11) adverse impact on our operations and financial performance due to natural disaster, catastrophe, pandemic, geopolitical tensions, cyber events or other events outside of our control; (12) the timing, manner and volume of repurchases of common stock pursuant to our share repurchase program; and (13) other risk factors detailed in Ingersoll Rand’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), as such factors may be updated from time to time in its periodic filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive.

Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Ingersoll Rand undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or development, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.

About Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to helping make life better for our employees, customers and communities. Customers lean on us for our technology-driven excellence in mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions across 40+ respected brands where our products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Our employees develop customers for life through their daily commitment to expertise, productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit www.IRCO.com.

Non-U.S. GAAP Measures of Financial Performance

In addition to consolidated GAAP financial measures, Ingersoll Rand reviews various non-GAAP financial measures, including “Organic Revenue Growth,” “Adjusted EBITDA,” “Adjusted Net Income,” “Adjusted Diluted EPS” and “Free Cash Flow.”

Ingersoll Rand believes Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Diluted EPS are helpful supplemental measures to assist management and investors in evaluating the Company’s operating results as they exclude certain items that are unusual in nature or whose fluctuation from period to period do not necessarily correspond to changes in the operations of Ingersoll Rand’s business. Ingersoll Rand believes Organic Revenue Growth is a helpful supplemental measure to assist management and investors in evaluating the Company’s operating results as it excludes the impact of foreign currency and acquisitions on revenue growth. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and certain non-cash, non-recurring and other adjustment items. Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income including interest, depreciation and amortization of non-acquisition related intangible assets and excluding other items used to calculate Adjusted EBITDA and further adjusted for the tax effect of these exclusions. Organic Revenue Growth is defined as As Reported Revenue growth less the impacts of Foreign Currency and Acquisitions. Ingersoll Rand believes that the adjustments applied in presenting Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income are appropriate to provide additional information to investors about certain material non-cash items and about non-recurring items that the Company does not expect to continue at the same level in the future. Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by Adjusted Diluted Average Shares Outstanding. Incrementals/Decrementals are defined as the change in Adjusted EBITDA versus the prior year period divided by the change in revenue versus the prior year period.

Ingersoll Rand uses Free Cash Flow to review the liquidity of its operations. Ingersoll Rand measures Free Cash Flow as cash flows from operating activities less capital expenditures. Ingersoll Rand believes Free Cash Flow is a useful supplemental financial measures for management and investors in assessing the Company’s ability to pursue business opportunities and investments and to service its debt. Free Cash Flow is not a measure of our liquidity under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities.

Management and Ingersoll Rand’s board of directors regularly use these measures as tools in evaluating the Company’s operating and financial performance and in establishing discretionary annual compensation. Such measures are provided in addition to, and should not be considered to be a substitute for, or superior to, the comparable measures under GAAP. In addition, Ingersoll Rand believes that Organic Revenue Growth, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Incrementals/Decrementals and Free Cash Flow are frequently used by investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of issuers, many of which also present Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, and Free Cash Flow when reporting their results in an effort to facilitate an understanding of their operating and financial results and liquidity.

Organic Revenue Growth, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS and Free Cash Flow should not be considered as alternatives to revenue growth, net income, diluted earnings per share or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Organic Revenue Growth, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS and Free Cash Flow have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider such measures either in isolation or as substitutes for analyzing Ingersoll Rand’s results as reported under GAAP.

Reconciliations of Organic Revenue Growth, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS and Free Cash Flow to their most comparable U.S. GAAP financial metrics for historical periods are presented in the tables below.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures related to full-year 2023 guidance have not been provided due to the unreasonable efforts it would take to provide such reconciliations due to the high variability, complexity and uncertainty with respect to forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including net income (loss) and adjustments that could be made for acquisitions-related expenses, restructuring and other business transformation costs, gains or losses on foreign currency exchange and the timing and magnitude of other amounts in the reconciliation of historic numbers. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could have a potentially unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

INGERSOLL RAND INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited; in millions, except per share amounts) For the Three Month Period



Ended June 30, For the Six Month Period



Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 1,686.5 $ 1,439.9 $ 3,315.8 $ 2,776.9 Cost of sales 989.0 870.1 1,954.1 1,681.0 Gross Profit 697.5 569.8 1,361.7 1,095.9 Selling and administrative expenses 315.6 275.6 626.7 541.1 Amortization of intangible assets 89.7 83.6 182.1 169.8 Other operating expense, net 19.8 13.2 40.2 30.6 Operating Income 272.4 197.4 512.7 354.4 Interest expense 40.8 23.2 79.7 42.2 Loss on extinguishment of debt 0.9 1.1 0.9 1.1 Other income, net (8.2 ) (7.4 ) (17.8 ) (12.0 ) Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes 238.9 180.5 449.9 323.1 Provision for income taxes 60.5 41.9 108.6 74.3 Income (loss) on equity method investments 2.4 (0.8 ) 2.7 (5.1 ) Income from Continuing Operations 180.8 137.8 344.0 243.7 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax — 1.5 — 0.1 Net Income 180.8 139.3 344.0 243.8 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1.3 0.8 3.4 1.6 Net Income Attributable to Ingersoll Rand Inc. $ 179.5 $ 138.5 $ 340.6 $ 242.2 Amounts attributable to Ingersoll Rand Inc. common stockholders: Income from continuing operations, net of tax $ 179.5 $ 137.0 $ 340.6 $ 242.1 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax — 1.5 — 0.1 Net income attributable to Ingersoll Rand Inc. $ 179.5 $ 138.5 $ 340.6 $ 242.2 Basic earnings per share of common stock: Earnings from continuing operations $ 0.44 $ 0.34 $ 0.84 $ 0.60 Earnings from discontinued operations — — — — Net earnings 0.44 0.34 0.84 0.60 Diluted earnings per share of common stock: Earnings from continuing operations $ 0.44 $ 0.33 $ 0.83 $ 0.59 Earnings from discontinued operations — — — — Net earnings 0.44 0.34 0.83 0.59

INGERSOLL RAND INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited; in millions, except share amounts) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,178.1 $ 1,613.0 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $51.2 and $47.2, respectively 1,219.8 1,122.0 Inventories 1,101.3 1,025.4 Other current assets 227.8 206.9 Total current assets 3,727.0 3,967.3 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $464.7 and $417.4, respectively 645.7 624.4 Goodwill 6,427.2 6,064.2 Other intangible assets, net 3,659.8 3,578.6 Deferred tax assets 23.5 22.3 Other assets 545.4 509.1 Total assets $ 15,028.6 $ 14,765.9 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt $ 31.3 $ 36.5 Accounts payable 669.2 778.7 Accrued liabilities 923.6 858.8 Total current liabilities 1,624.1 1,674.0 Long-term debt, less current maturities 2,698.5 2,716.1 Pensions and other postretirement benefits 146.5 147.2 Deferred income taxes 663.5 610.6 Other liabilities 415.6 360.8 Total liabilities $ 5,548.2 $ 5,508.7 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 427,778,062 and 426,327,805 shares issued as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 4.3 4.3 Capital in excess of par value 9,510.3 9,476.8 Retained earnings 1,275.3 950.9 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (263.2 ) (251.7 ) Treasury stock at cost; 23,410,937 and 21,210,095 shares as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively (1,111.9 ) (984.5 ) Total Ingersoll Rand stockholders’ equity $ 9,414.8 $ 9,195.8 Noncontrolling interests 65.6 61.4 Total stockholders’ equity $ 9,480.4 $ 9,257.2 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 15,028.6 $ 14,765.9

INGERSOLL RAND INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited; in millions) Six Month Period Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash Flows From Operating Activities From Continuing Operations: Net income $ 344.0 $ 243.8 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax — 0.1 Income from continuing operations 344.0 243.7 Adjustments to reconcile income from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations: Amortization of intangible assets 182.1 169.8 Depreciation 43.7 43.2 Non-cash restructuring charges 1.9 4.8 Stock-based compensation expense 24.0 42.2 Income (loss) on equity method investments (2.7 ) 5.1 Foreign currency transaction gains, net (0.1 ) (5.6 ) Non-cash adjustments to carrying value of LIFO inventories 14.3 — Other non-cash adjustments 6.1 1.3 Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables (62.7 ) (108.2 ) Inventories (29.6 ) (191.2 ) Accounts payable (126.8 ) 55.0 Accrued liabilities 53.1 3.1 Other assets and liabilities, net (48.6 ) (27.0 ) Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 398.7 236.2 Cash Flows From Investing Activities From Continuing Operations: Capital expenditures (47.2 ) (39.3 ) Net cash paid in acquisitions (615.8 ) (30.3 ) Disposals of property, plant and equipment 7.3 — Other investing 0.3 4.1 Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (655.4 ) (65.5 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities From Continuing Operations: Principal payments on long-term debt (20.6 ) (639.5 ) Purchases of treasury stock (132.8 ) (253.7 ) Cash dividends on common shares (16.2 ) (16.2 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 15.6 8.4 Payments of interest rate cap premiums — (9.7 ) Payments of deferred and contingent acquisition consideration (5.3 ) (3.6 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (5.3 ) — Other financing (1.1 ) (0.5 ) Net cash used in financing activities from continuing operations (165.7 ) (914.8 ) Cash Flows From Discontinued Operations: Net cash used in operating activities — (5.1 ) Net cash used in discontinued operations — (5.1 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (12.5 ) (51.2 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (434.9 ) (800.4 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 1,613.0 2,109.6 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,178.1 $ 1,309.2

