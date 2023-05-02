<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Ingersoll Rand Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Business Wire

Ingersoll Rand Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

di Business Wire

DAVIDSON, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Board of Directors of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, declared today a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 (two cents) per share of common stock payable on June 22, 2023 to stockholders of record on May 24, 2023.

About Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to helping make life better for our employees, customers and communities. Customers lean on us for our technology-driven excellence in mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions across 40+ respected brands where our products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Our employees develop customers for life through their daily commitment to expertise, productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit our Investor Relations Website here.

Contacts

Investors:

Matthew Fort

matthew.fort@irco.com

Articoli correlati

Endava Announces New Member of Board of Directors & Management Updates

Business Wire Business Wire -
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA), a leading next-generation technology service provider, announced today the appointment of Patrick Butcher to...
Continua a leggere

Dyno Therapeutics to Present New Data on Optimized AAV Capsids with Transformative Therapeutic Delivery Potential at 2023 Annual Meeting of the American Society of...

Business Wire Business Wire -
WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dyno Therapeutics, Inc., a techbio company pioneering applications of artificial intelligence to engineering AAV capsids that can...
Continua a leggere

Inflection AI Introduces Pi, Your Personal AI

Business Wire Business Wire -
The First Release of a Kind and Supportive Companion That’s on Your SidePALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inflection AI today announced...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Endava Announces New Member of Board of Directors & Management Updates

Business Wire