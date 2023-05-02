Ingersoll Rand Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

DAVIDSON, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Board of Directors of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR), a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, declared today a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 (two cents) per share of common stock payable on June 22, 2023 to stockholders of record on May 24, 2023.

About Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to helping make life better for our employees, customers and communities. Customers lean on us for our technology-driven excellence in mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions across 40+ respected brands where our products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Our employees develop customers for life through their daily commitment to expertise, productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit our Investor Relations Website here.

