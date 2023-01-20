Ingenovis Health Announces New Webinar Series for Clinicians

The free monthly webinars will provide healthcare workers with valuable tools for promoting a healthy work-life balance.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Top healthcare talent and workforce provider, Ingenovis Health (Ingenovis), is launching a new webinar series for clinicians. The ACT Webinar Series for Healthcare Professionals is a free monthly series offering educational and inspirational resources to support healthcare professionals’ personal growth and career development.

The first event, How to Practice Mindfulness for Stress Reduction, will take place on Thursday, January 26, at 2:30 p.m. EST. Series host Dr. Robin Geiger, Ingenovis Senior Vice President of Clinician Advocacy, will be joined by guest speaker Dr. Dena Samuels to discuss the peaceful art of practicing mindfulness.

The conversation will focus on best practices for utilizing mindfulness to improve reactions and interactions in 2023. Future webinar topics will include men’s and women’s health, sleep hygiene, self-advocacy and more. A self-care mini-series and interactive sessions to increase engagement among traveling clinicians will also be featured. Healthcare professionals are invited to register for the upcoming event here.

“We are very excited to offer a webinar series for health professionals with topics dedicated to improving and preventing life challenges for busy clinicians,” said Dr. Geiger. “Our goal is to offer tools, tips and support to strengthen the resilience of nurses, physicians and allied health professionals. We look forward to a year of partnerships and collaboration from speakers across universities, and public, federal and private health systems, to do just that.”

The new webinar series was developed as part of Ingenovis’ ACT (Advocacy. Career. Tools.) program, created to offer healthcare workers the essential tools and resources they need to grow, flourish and advance in their careers. Inspired by an appreciation for and commitment to the frontline workers of Ingenovis and the industry overall, the ACT program serves as an integral part of the organization’s overall mission to build a home for healthcare talent.

The information contained in this webinar series is general in nature, is subject to change and should not be construed as professional advice from any of the hosts, presenters or sponsors, and is provided for informational purposes only.

About Ingenovis Health

Ingenovis Health is an ingenious new force in healthcare, combining the power of industry-leading workforce solutions providers and a technology-forward approach to advance the delivery of critical healthcare clinicians to systems nationwide. Brands in the portfolio include Trustaff Travel Nurses, Fastaff Travel Nursing, HealthCare Support, U.S. Nursing Corporation, VISTA Staffing Solutions, Springboard Healthcare and CardioSolution. For more information, visit ingenovishealth.com.​​

