INGENIOUS.BUILD Secures $37 Million in Series A Funding to Transform Real Estate Development and Construction

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#aeco—INGENIOUS.BUILD, a leading technology company specializing in project management software for Real Estate Development and Construction, has successfully closed its Series A funding round, securing a total of $37 million. Co-led by Morpheus Ventures and Navitas Capital alongside Koch Real Estate Investments, this round includes esteemed investors such as American Family Ventures and industry leaders JLL Spark Global Ventures and Crow Holdings, who contribute not only as investors but also as valued clients. We are also pleased to acknowledge the continued involvement of existing investor and valued client Cushman & Wakefield in reaching this significant milestone. This collective support, alongside other strategic partners, signifies a pivotal moment for INGENIOUS.BUILD in its transformative journey within the industry.





As the only platform in the industry dedicated to leveraging data, automation, end-to-end project management, and real-time insights, INGENIOUS.BUILD empowers organizations and all stakeholders to manage projects with precision and reduced risk.

“We’re thrilled to have successfully closed our Series A round and deeply appreciate the support from our investors and strategic partners,” said Nick Carter, CEO & Founder at INGENIOUS.BUILD. “This funding is pivotal in strengthening our commitment to the growing number of companies choosing to partner with INGENIOUS every single day. It exemplifies their trust in us and fuels our relentless pursuit of industry disruption.”

This investment propels INGENIOUS.BUILD to the next phase of its growth trajectory. With a commitment to innovation, efficiency, and excellence, the company will elevate its project management solutions, further transforming how projects are executed and realized.

“We are excited to partner with Nick and the team at INGENIOUS to transform how commercial construction projects are managed. Their ability to have every stakeholder in the project on one platform provides for unparalleled visibility, accountability, and communication. We look forward to seeing the impact INGENIOUS has on the entire ecosystem,” said Howard Ko, Partner at Morpheus Ventures.

“Navitas is very excited to support the continuing growth of INGENIOUS in achieving Nick’s bold vision. It is transforming the way construction can be managed while dramatically reducing inefficiencies, enhancing collaboration and productivity, and creating valuable data insights”, added Michael Spies, Venture Partner at Navitas Capital.

“As a leading real estate developer and construction manager, Crow Holdings is excited to partner with the INGENIOUS team on designing and growing their platform, which we believe fills an area of need and opportunity in the industry’s workflow,” said Elie Finegold, Managing Director at Crow Holdings Capital

The funds raised will be allocated strategically, focusing on advancing product features, further expanding market reach and enhancing client support infrastructure.

A cutting-edge technology company specializing in project management software for Real Estate Development and Construction. By leveraging data, automation, end-to-end project management, and real-time insights, INGENIOUS.BUILD empowers organizations and all stakeholders to manage projects with precision and reduced risk. Committed to building the future within the industry, INGENIOUS.BUILD stands at the forefront of transforming how projects are executed and realized.

