IngenioSpec Presents IngenioAudio™ Earbuds

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Over the years, IngenioSpec has introduced extensive patented technologies for wearable electronics. Now, IngenioSpec is bringing directly to customers with their patent-protected IngenioAudio™ earbuds.
These innovative earbuds include various features, such as:
- Active noise cancellation that uses multiple microphones;
- A touch-sensitive pad that lets you input commands with the tap of a finger;
- Automatic charging via spring-force when the earbuds are placed inside their case;
- Notifications when you receive a text or an audio message; and
- Support for receiving messages hands-free.
On top of that, IngenioAudio earbuds also come with Bluetooth capability that pairs with your smart device; voice control; transparency mode that enables you to remain aware of your surroundings; and automatic powering off when the earbuds are not in use.
The market of wireless headsets is now brighter than ever with IngenioAudio™ earbuds, brought to you directly by IngenioSpec.
