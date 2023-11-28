IngenioSpec Presents IngenioAudio™ Earbuds

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Over the years, IngenioSpec has introduced extensive patented technologies for wearable electronics. Now, IngenioSpec is bringing directly to customers with their patent-protected IngenioAudio™ earbuds.





These innovative earbuds include various features, such as:

Active noise cancellation that uses multiple microphones;

A touch-sensitive pad that lets you input commands with the tap of a finger;

Automatic charging via spring-force when the earbuds are placed inside their case;

Notifications when you receive a text or an audio message; and

Support for receiving messages hands-free.

On top of that, IngenioAudio earbuds also come with Bluetooth capability that pairs with your smart device; voice control; transparency mode that enables you to remain aware of your surroundings; and automatic powering off when the earbuds are not in use.

The market of wireless headsets is now brighter than ever with IngenioAudio™ earbuds, brought to you directly by IngenioSpec.

