IngenioSpec Gains Licensees for Smart Wearable Patent Portfolio Following ITC Investigation

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IngenioSpec announces eight new licensees for its smart wearable technologies after the successful conclusion of an International Trade Commission (ITC) investigation.


The IngenioSpec team has spent years developing smart wearable technologies and corresponding patents for the market. IngenioSpec prefers to use these patents in partnership with companies seeking to create the best wearable technology possible. Unfortunately, several companies were found to be using IngenioSpec’s patents without consent.

After numerous attempts to avoid litigation, IngenioSpec sought an ITC investigation into the illegal importation of various infringing electronic eyewear products. The ITC investigation concluded successfully this month, with four companies exiting the product space in addition to the eight new licensees.

While it is not the company’s preferred course of action, litigation is a vital tool for maintaining a healthy market and ensures that innovators are compensated for their contributions to developing technology. With the resolution of this ITC investigation, IngenioSpec is eager to continue expanding its portfolio of market-ready solutions for innovative technologies.

IngenioSpec

Angela Nijim

info@ingeniospec.com

