Infrrd Launches MortgageCheckai — A Comprehensive Loan Quality Control (QC) Automation Solution

Infrrd, a leading Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) solutions provider, has launched an AI-powered mortgage data validation product: MortgageCheckai. This intelligent loan review automation solution is engineered to enable loan closers, post-closing reviewers, or QC auditors to perform any type of loan review twice as fast as they do today by dramatically reducing dependence on human “stare and compare” processes to confirm data consistency





SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#documentautomation—Infrrd, a leading provider of AI-driven document processing solutions, proudly unveils MortgageCheckai, a revolutionary platform designed to expedite pre-fund and post-close loan audits for mortgage lenders and servicers.

MortgageCheckai is a game-changer in mortgage auditing, empowering loan closers and QC reviewers to speed up loan reviews with unmatched data accuracy while upholding the audit’s integrity. With Infrrd’s cutting-edge AI technology, loan closers or QC auditors can now achieve substantial time savings, reducing the manual review of loan documents by at least 50%.

“Our mission with MortgageCheckai is to transform the mortgage auditing landscape and make auditors future-ready with AI,” said Amit Jnagal, CEO of Infrrd. “We understand the hurdles faced by mortgage lenders and servicers in conducting thorough and efficient audits. With MortgageCheckai, we’re delivering a revolutionary solution that enables auditors to streamline their processes, mitigate risky loan decisions, and stay compliant effortlessly.”

Infrrd has teamed up with Asurity, a leading provider of compliance-focused services and solutions, to design MortgageCheckai. Infrrd is applying its cutting-edge technical capabilities to harness Asurity’s extensive mortgage industry expertise. This collaboration has allowed Infrrd to automate laborious mortgage closings and QC processes with compliant, complex document types, and variations in loan structures. Asurity’s role in developing this innovative platform has transformed it into an invaluable tool serving as a loan closer and QC auditor’s second brain.

Luke Wimer, COO at Asurity, stated, “We are pleased to be partnering with Infrrd as they launch MortgageCheckai. Asurity utilizes this technology to accelerate mortgage loan closing processes and reduce error-prone manual processes. Infrrd is setting a new standard for efficiency and productivity enabling customers to focus on what truly matters.”

Infrrd’s MortgageCheckai platform uses patented AI algorithms to automatically index, categorize, and scrutinize loan documents with unprecedented data accuracy. By automating repetitive manual tasks, MortgageCheckai empowers auditors to focus on high-impact activities, resulting in expedited audit completion and enhanced operational efficiency.

“The financial services industry is undergoing rapid transformation, and by 2030 AI will change the way loans are audited,” said Amit Jnagal. “With MortgageCheckai, we’re leading the charge towards automation in mortgage auditing, setting the gold standard for efficiency and a competitive advantage for AI believers.”

MortgageCheckai is designed to accelerate loan closings and automate end-to-end mortgage audits supporting over 600 mortgage document types. Some key functionalities of the product are:

Auto-Stacking of Loan Documents: Organizes document packages into lender-specified sequence by document type and version.

Organizes document packages into lender-specified sequence by document type and version. Advanced Document Versioning: Automatically identifies the latest and correct version of the document.

Automatically identifies the latest and correct version of the document. Reports Document, Data, and Fee Issues: Auto-detects over 60 common issues, such as missing documents, data mismatches, and expired CDs, and flags them for auditor review.

Auto-detects over 60 common issues, such as missing documents, data mismatches, and expired CDs, and flags them for auditor review. Built-in CD Balancer: Automatically extracts and reconciles estimated and final closing details from Loan Estimates and Lender/Title Company Closing Disclosures highlighting discrepancies and out-of-balance conditions so that users can focus on exceptions only.

Automatically extracts and reconciles estimated and final closing details from Loan Estimates and Lender/Title Company Closing Disclosures highlighting discrepancies and out-of-balance conditions so that users can focus on exceptions only. Intelligent Data Validation: Automatically compares digitally supplied and extracted document data across different documents and data sources and flags mismatches.

Automatically compares digitally supplied and extracted document data across different documents and data sources and flags mismatches. Change-Tracking and Audit Trails: Automatically tracks user-driven data changes in a comprehensive audit trail including date, user, and comments, with automatic and User-generated issue generation and tracking.

Learn more about the product features here.

For more information, visit www.infrrd.ai or connect with Infrrd on LinkedIn, YouTube, Reddit, and Twitter.

ABOUT INFRRD

San Jose, Calif.-based Infrrd is a leading provider of proprietary and patented Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) solutions, which leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to enable enterprises to extract and manage data from semi-structured and unstructured documents in large volumes. Infrrd offers pre-built, highly configurable solutions for managing complex documents with reliable accuracy, such as invoices, claims, and bank statements, while also allowing organizations to create and train new models. Enterprises across the globe use Infrrd’s solutions to enhance employee productivity, improve operations, accelerate business scalability, reap cost efficiencies, and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

ABOUT ASURITY

Asurity Technologies, LLC delivers compliance-focused services and solutions to the mortgage and consumer lending industries. Asurity’s ecosystem of service and SaaS products includes: Propel™, a highly configurable solution for the dynamic preparation of compliant mortgage document packages; RegCheck®, a mortgage loan compliance solution which runs comprehensive checks against loan-level data pulled from any integrated LOS; RiskExec®, a state-of-the-art reporting and analytics platform helps lenders meet demanding regulatory requirements for fair lending and CRA; and Asurity Advisors™, helping institutions mitigate regulatory, operational, and compliance risks while enhancing efficiencies.

Asurity is owned by its principals and employees, and operates without the constraints of a public company or private equity ownership. For more information about Asurity and its suite of regulatory compliance services and products, visit asurity.com.

Contacts

Anusha Venkatesh| anusha.venkatesh@infrrd.ai | Ph: +1 (844) 446-3773