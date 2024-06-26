InfoVision Recognized as a ‘Product Challenger’ in ISG Provider Lens™ 2024 Digital Engineering Services Study

InfoVision is celebrated for its innovative contributions to enhancing customer and user engagement through advanced digital engineering solutions.

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–InfoVision, a leading global IT services and solutions provider, is pleased to announce its recognition as a ‘Product Challenger’ in the ISG Provider Lens™ 2024 Digital Engineering Services Integrated Customer/User Engagement study. This prestigious acknowledgment underscores InfoVision’s ability in leveraging innovative technologies and advanced digital platforms like AI-driven customer support, virtual agents, self-help knowledge bases and AR/VR, to ensure compelling customer experiences.





The ISG Provider Lens™ report is a comprehensive evaluation of service providers in the digital engineering services sector, assessing their capabilities, market presence, and competitive strengths. Being named a ‘Product Challenger’ reflects InfoVision’s expertise in emerging technologies, strategic approach, and significant impact on enhancing customer and user engagement through advanced digital engineering solutions.

Sean Yalamanchi, Founder and President of InfoVision, expressed his gratitude for this recognition, stating, “We are deeply honored to be acknowledged by ISG as a ‘Product Challenger’. This accolade is a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation in crafting transformative customer experiences that influence purchase decisions and drive business growth. Our team remains steadfast in pushing the boundaries of digital engineering, and this recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to excellence.”

Key highlights of the ISG report include InfoVision’s strengths in:

Innovation and technology : Utilizing AI and ML models as indispensable tools for driving insights, personalization and automation.

: Utilizing AI and ML models as indispensable tools for driving insights, personalization and automation. Customer-centric approach : Ensuring that client needs, and user experiences are at the forefront of every project.

: Ensuring that client needs, and user experiences are at the forefront of every project. Comprehensive service offerings: Providing a wide range of digital engineering services that cater to diverse industry needs.

About InfoVision

InfoVision is a leading global IT services and solutions company, specializing in enterprise digital transformation and modernization across various business verticals. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, InfoVision partners with clients to transform experiences and drive technology-led advancements, boasting a notable presence in industries such as Telecom, Retail, Banking, Healthcare, and Technology. www.infovision.com.

