Home Business Wire InfoVision Recognized as a 'Product Challenger' in ISG Provider Lens™ 2024 Digital...
Business Wire

InfoVision Recognized as a ‘Product Challenger’ in ISG Provider Lens™ 2024 Digital Engineering Services Study

di Business Wire

InfoVision is celebrated for its innovative contributions to enhancing customer and user engagement through advanced digital engineering solutions.

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–InfoVision, a leading global IT services and solutions provider, is pleased to announce its recognition as a ‘Product Challenger’ in the ISG Provider Lens™ 2024 Digital Engineering Services Integrated Customer/User Engagement study. This prestigious acknowledgment underscores InfoVision’s ability in leveraging innovative technologies and advanced digital platforms like AI-driven customer support, virtual agents, self-help knowledge bases and AR/VR, to ensure compelling customer experiences.


The ISG Provider Lens™ report is a comprehensive evaluation of service providers in the digital engineering services sector, assessing their capabilities, market presence, and competitive strengths. Being named a ‘Product Challenger’ reflects InfoVision’s expertise in emerging technologies, strategic approach, and significant impact on enhancing customer and user engagement through advanced digital engineering solutions.

Sean Yalamanchi, Founder and President of InfoVision, expressed his gratitude for this recognition, stating, “We are deeply honored to be acknowledged by ISG as a ‘Product Challenger’. This accolade is a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation in crafting transformative customer experiences that influence purchase decisions and drive business growth. Our team remains steadfast in pushing the boundaries of digital engineering, and this recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to excellence.”

Key highlights of the ISG report include InfoVision’s strengths in:

  • Innovation and technology: Utilizing AI and ML models as indispensable tools for driving insights, personalization and automation.
  • Customer-centric approach: Ensuring that client needs, and user experiences are at the forefront of every project.
  • Comprehensive service offerings: Providing a wide range of digital engineering services that cater to diverse industry needs.

About InfoVision

InfoVision is a leading global IT services and solutions company, specializing in enterprise digital transformation and modernization across various business verticals. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, InfoVision partners with clients to transform experiences and drive technology-led advancements, boasting a notable presence in industries such as Telecom, Retail, Banking, Healthcare, and Technology. www.infovision.com.

Contacts

Sushma Joshi: +91-9922445676

Sushma.Joshi@infovision.com

Articoli correlati

Nexa3D Unveils Xyon: A Revolutionary Carbon-Fiber Polymer for Filament 3D Printing

Business Wire Business Wire -
Xyon provides exceptional performance and broad 3D printer compatibility with better economics for both desktop and industrial applications.VENTURA, Calif.--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Releases 2023 Living Progress Report

Business Wire Business Wire -
Ninth annual report exhibits HPE’s commitment to sustainable, responsible businessHOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today released its annual...
Continua a leggere

PQE Group Launches AI and Data Analytics Division: Innovation in the Service of Life Science

Business Wire Business Wire -
The Italian Consultancy Group, with over 45 global branches, invests in artificial intelligence: establishing a new department and a...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php