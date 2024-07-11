InfoSum, the World’s Leading Data Collaboration Platform, Appoints Lauren Wetzel as CEO

Experienced media and technology executive takes the reins as data clean rooms become a critical component of the marketing industry

In a planned management transition, Wetzel takes over from Brian Lesser, who has led InfoSum as Chairman and CEO since 2020. Before joining InfoSum in 2020, Wetzel held senior strategy and operations roles at AT&T, Xandr, and Deloitte. She is poised to lead an organization that invented decentralized data collaboration as the advertising industry refocuses data management through the lens of privacy, security, customer relationships, and the deprecation of cookies. Lesser will remain an advisor during a transition period, and his new role will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Lauren is a pioneer in the data collaboration industry, having been involved with data clean rooms before the term even existed. She has run day-to-day operations at InfoSum for years as COO and as a board member. I’m thrilled to watch her continued growth as the new CEO of the company after many years under the mentorship of Brian Lesser,” said Mark Suster, Board Director at InfoSum and Partner at Upfront Ventures.

“I’ve had the privilege of leading InfoSum’s operations as it’s grown exponentially since 2020. As I transition into this new role, I am excited to build on InfoSum’s position as the global leader in data collaboration. We will continue to deliver innovative solutions that empower customer-centric businesses to execute data-driven advertising that resonates with consumers while prioritizing their privacy,” added Lauren Wetzel.

Data clean rooms are a must-have solution across all media and advertising businesses. This has been particularly pronounced across fast-growth media such as retail, CTV, gaming, and highly-regulated industries such as financial services. Today, over 100 global organizations trust InfoSum to power their data collaboration strategies. InfoSum’s secure data clean room underpins first-party data solutions for the likes of DIRECTV, Channel 4, ITV, Boots, Samsung Ads, News Corp, and Axel Springer.

InfoSum is the world’s leading data collaboration platform and the only secure data clean room, empowering companies to deliver better customer experiences while prioritizing customer privacy. InfoSum enables safe connections between multiple parties to unlock the full potential of their customer data without risk of exposure or misuse. InfoSum not only prioritizes consumer privacy, but enhances it with patented, non-movement of data technology to create the most protected, most connected, and most accessible data collaboration network.

InfoSum was founded in 2016 with a vision to connect the world’s data without ever sharing it. The company has multiple patents protecting its invention of the ‘non-movement of data.’ InfoSum is based in the US, UK, Europe, and Australia.

