InformationWeek Wins a National Bronze Content Award from the American Society of Business Publication Editors

Won Three Northeast Regional Awards





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–InformationWeek, the world’s most trusted business technology resource, today announces it has been honored for content excellence by the American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE) Azbee Awards, the most competitive awards programs for trade media.

Three articles from the InformationWeek Government Coverage were honored with a Bronze National award and a gold Northeast regional award.

The stories include:

InformationWeek won a silver Northeast regional award for the online Breaking News Coverage for the rapidly developing stories on OpenAI and Sam Altman. The stories written by Snider include:

In addition, InformationWeek won a bronze regional award for the Web Feature Series on the environmental impact of data-driven organizations published during Earth Month, including:

“I appreciate ASBPE for recognizing all the winning journalists’ efforts – thorough research, reputable sources, insightful questions, smooth writing, and impactful storytelling that truly resonates with our audience,” said Sara Peters, Editor-in-Chief, InformationWeek. “These awards are a testament to the dedication and hard work of our editorial team as well as their commitment to producing high-quality content that informs and engages our audience. Today, we celebrate the talent and dedication of our editors, reporters, and staff, and also affirm our position as leaders in the industry.”

For more information on InformationWeek, visit www.informationweek.com. Follow InformationWeek on Facebook, LinkedIn and X.

About InformationWeek

As the world’s most trusted business technology resource, InformationWeek offers independent insight and advice to help today’s enterprise IT leaders navigate the fast-changing technology landscape and identify the best strategies and tools to drive their organizations forward. InformationWeek provides an unbiased environment for IT decision-makers to learn from experienced journalists, subject-matter experts, and their IT peers to explore new ideas, find answers to their business technology questions, and solve their most pressing problems. If an IT product or concept isn’t tied to delivering on business goals, it’s of little interest to InformationWeek.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a leading provider of market insight and market access to the global business technology community. Through in-depth expertise and an engaged audience community, Informa Tech helps business professionals make better technology decisions and marketers reach the most powerful tech buyers and influencers in the world. Across its portfolio of over 100+ trusted brands, Informa Tech has over 1000 industry experts, including over 400 research analysts and consultants in global research group Omdia, and a monthly audience reach of over 125 million. Informa Tech is a division of FTSE 100 company Informa plc.

Contacts

Media

Meryl Franzman



InformationWeek



E: meryl.franzman@informa.com