Information Services Group Announces Third-Quarter 2024 Results

Reports third-quarter GAAP revenues of $61 million

Reports third-quarter net income of $1.1 million, GAAP EPS of $0.02 and adjusted EPS of $0.05

Reports third-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $7 million

Reports strong cash flow from operations of $8.8 million

Sells its automation unit on October 1, 2024, for $27 million in cash, with $7 million held in escrow

Declares fourth-quarter dividend of $0.045 per share, payable December 20, 2024, to shareholders of record as of December 3, 2024

Sets fourth-quarter guidance: revenues between $57 million and $58 million and adjusted EBITDA between $6.0 and $7.0 million

“ISG closed the third quarter strong, achieving the top of our updated guidance, with strong operating cash flow in the quarter,” said Michael P. Connors, chairman and CEO. “As we look ahead to 2025, we see signs that client demand in the U.S. is on the rise, including $5 billion of contract value now flowing through ISG Tango™, our digital sourcing platform, up 25 percent sequentially from the second quarter.”

Divestiture of Automation Unit

On October 1, ISG sold its robotic process automation unit to UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, for $27 million in an all-cash transaction. ISG received $20 million in cash at closing with the remaining $7 million held in escrow, $4 million of which is subject to meeting certain contractual conditions with clients within 90 days and the remaining amount subject to the divested automation unit meeting certain revenue objectives by the end of the first quarter of 2025.

Third-Quarter 2024 Results

Reported revenues for the third quarter were $61.3 million, down 15 percent from $71.8 million in the prior year’s third quarter. Reported revenues were $40.1 million in the Americas, down 5 percent; $16.2 million in Europe, down 27 percent; and $4.9 million in Asia Pacific, down 32 percent, all versus the prior year.

ISG reported third-quarter operating income of $4.3 million, compared with operating income of $6.2 million in the prior year. The firm’s reported third-quarter net income was $1.1 million, compared with net income of $3.2 million in the prior year. Income per fully diluted share was $0.02, compared with income per fully diluted share of $0.06 in the prior year.

Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure defined below under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”) for the third quarter was $2.5 million, or $0.05 per share on a fully diluted basis, compared with adjusted net income of $5.7 million, or $0.11 per share on a fully diluted basis, in the prior year’s third quarter.

Third-quarter adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure defined below under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”) was $7.1 million, down 34 percent from the prior-year third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin (a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by reported revenues) was 11.6 percent, compared with 14.8 percent in the prior year.

Other Financial and Operating Highlights

ISG generated $8.8 million of cash from operations in the third quarter, compared with generating $3.2 million of cash in the third quarter last year. The firm’s cash balance totaled $9.7 million at September 30, 2024, down from $11.8 million at June 30, 2024. During the third quarter, ISG paid down $8.0 million of debt, paid dividends of $2.3 million and repurchased $0.8 million of shares. As of September 30, 2024, ISG had $66.2 million in debt outstanding, down from $79.2 million at the end of last year.

2024 Fourth-Quarter Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance

“For the fourth quarter, ISG is targeting revenues of between $57 million and $58 million and adjusted EBITDA of between $6.0 million and $7.0 million. We will continue to monitor the macroeconomic environment, including the impact of FX, inflation and other factors, and adjust our business plans accordingly,” said Connors.

Quarterly Dividend

The ISG Board of Directors declared a fourth-quarter dividend of $0.045 per share, payable on December 20, 2024, to shareholders of record as of December 3, 2024.

“ISG remains committed to a disciplined capital allocation strategy that includes reinvesting in our business, managing our debt, returning capital to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases, and supplementing our organic growth with strategic acquisitions to drive long-term shareholder value,” Connors said.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including AI, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

Information Services Group, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 61,277 $ 71,773 $ 189,808 $ 224,868 Operating expenses Direct costs and expenses for advisors 36,530 43,032 116,484 138,048 Selling, general and administrative 18,855 20,992 63,026 63,992 Depreciation and amortization 1,598 1,526 4,724 4,692 Operating income 4,294 6,223 5,574 18,136 Interest income 222 104 701 285 Interest expense (1,604 ) (1,533 ) (4,672 ) (4,676 ) Foreign currency transaction loss (30 ) (2 ) (24 ) (40 ) Income before taxes 2,882 4,792 1,579 13,705 Income tax provision 1,734 1,591 1,782 4,680 Net income (loss) $ 1,148 $ 3,201 $ (203 ) $ 9,025 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 48,940 48,711 48,743 48,542 Diluted 50,158 50,257 48,743 50,287 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.02 $ 0.07 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.19 Diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.06 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.18

Information Services Group, Inc. Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) $ 1,148 $ 3,201 $ (203 ) $ 9,025 Plus: Interest expense (net of interest income) 1,382 1,429 3,971 4,391 Income taxes 1,734 1,591 1,782 4,680 Depreciation and amortization 1,598 1,526 4,724 4,692 Interest accretion associated with contingent consideration 7 26 66 77 Change in contingent consideration (2,390 ) – (2,390 ) – Acquisition-related cost (1) 654 99 679 99 Severance, integration and other expense 586 674 4,263 2,016 Foreign currency transaction loss 30 2 24 40 Non-cash stock compensation 2,329 2,098 5,690 6,752 Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,078 $ 10,646 $ 18,606 $ 31,772 Net income (loss) $ 1,148 $ 3,201 $ (203 ) $ 9,025 Plus: Non-cash stock compensation 2,329 2,098 5,690 6,752 Intangible amortization 738 769 2,230 2,352 Interest accretion associated with contingent consideration 7 26 66 77 Change in contingent consideration (2,390 ) – (2,390 ) – Acquisition-related cost (1) 654 99 679 99 Severance, integration and other expense 586 674 4,263 2,016 Write-off of deferred financing costs – – – 379 Foreign currency transaction loss 30 2 24 40 Tax effect (2) (625 ) (1,174 ) (3,380 ) (3,749 ) Adjusted net income $ 2,477 $ 5,695 $ 6,979 $ 16,991 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 48,940 48,711 48,743 48,542 Diluted 50,158 50,257 48,743 50,287 Adjusted earnings per share: Basic $ 0.05 $ 0.12 $ 0.14 $ 0.35 Diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.11 $ 0.14 $ 0.34 (1) Consists of expenses from acquisition-related costs and non-cash fair value adjustments on pre-acquisition contract liabilities. (2) Marginal tax rate of 32%, reflecting U.S. federal income tax rate of 21% plus 11% attributable to U.S. states and foreign jurisdictions.

Information Services Group, Inc. Selected Financial Data Constant Currency Comparison Three Months Three Months Three Months Constant Ended Three Months Constant Ended Ended currency September 30, 2024 Ended currency September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 impact Adjusted September 30, 2023 impact Adjusted Revenue $ 61,277 $ (326 ) $ 60,951 $ 71,773 $ (4 ) $ 71,769 Operating income $ 4,294 $ (153 ) $ 4,141 $ 6,223 $ 47 $ 6,270 Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,078 $ (170 ) $ 6,908 $ 10,646 $ 45 $ 10,691 Nine Months Nine Months Nine Months Constant Ended Nine Months Constant Ended Ended currency September 30, 2024 Ended currency September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 impact Adjusted September 30, 2023 impact Adjusted Revenue $ 189,808 $ (178 ) $ 189,630 $ 224,868 $ 237 $ 225,105 Operating income $ 5,574 $ (292 ) $ 5,282 $ 18,136 $ (119 ) $ 18,017 Adjusted EBITDA $ 18,606 $ (292 ) $ 18,314 $ 31,772 $ (106 ) $ 31,666

