Informatica Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Subscription Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) in the third quarter increased 15% year-over-year to $1.08 billion

Cloud Subscription ARR in the third quarter increased 37% year-over-year to $550 million

Subscription ARR in the third quarter increased 37% year-over-year to $550 million Exceeds high end of guidance across all third quarter 2023 metrics; raises full-year 2023 Non-GAAP Operating Income and Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow (after-tax) guidance

Announces restructuring plan to reduce global workforce by 10%; the plan streamlines the Company’s cost structure as a direct result of its cloud-only, consumption-driven strategy announced in January 2023; the Company expects no impact to full-year 2023 guidance





REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced financial results for its third quarter 2023, ended September 30, 2023.

“ Q3 represented another strong step forward as we accelerate our cloud-only, consumption-driven strategy. Our team delivered another quarter exceeding guidance for the top and bottom line as we help customers increase productivity, drive efficiency, and become AI-led, data-driven companies,” said Amit Walia, Chief Executive Officer at Informatica. “ We continue to accelerate our innovation-led cloud transformation to make IDMC, powered by our AI engine CLAIRE, the data management platform of choice for enterprises across the globe as they build their modern data architecture to drive their AI-driven digital transformation.”

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

GAAP Total Revenues increased 10% year-over-year to $408.6 million. Third quarter total revenues included a positive impact of approximately $5.0 million from foreign currency exchange rates (FX) year-over-year.

GAAP Subscription Revenues increased 22% year-over-year to $261.8 million.

Total ARR increased 7% year-over-year to $1.58 billion. Third quarter total ARR included a negative impact of approximately $1.4 million from FX year-over-year.

GAAP Operating Income of $32.1 million and Non-GAAP Operating Income of $128.1 million.

GAAP Operating Cash Flow of $58.7 million.

Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow (after-tax) of $96.1 million. Cash paid for interest of $38.0 million.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Third Quarter 2023 Business Highlights:

Processed 71.3 trillion cloud transactions per month for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to 44.5 trillion cloud transactions per month in the same quarter last year, an increase of 60% year-over-year.

Reported 224 customers that spend more than $1 million in subscription ARR at the end of September 30, 2023, an increase of 17% year-over-year.

Reported 1,978 customers that spend more than $100,000 in subscription ARR at the end of September 30, 2023, an increase of 7% year-over-year.

Achieved a Cloud Subscription net retention rate (NRR) of 118% at the end of September 30, 2023.

Product Innovation:

Announced CLAIRE GPT, a generative AI-powered capability that will deliver the advancements of a natural language-based interface to Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC), is available in private preview.

Expanded partnership with Oracle: launched Oracle Cloud (OCI) Point of Delivery (POD) in North America to scale our market reach; expanded data governance capabilities with native scanners to collect metadata and profile data for insights on Oracle Autonomous Data and Oracle GoldenGate; and named launch partner for Private Offers on Oracle Cloud Marketplace .

. Expanded partnership with Google: launched a new solution combining SaaS Master Data Management on Google Cloud with Google Cloud’s customer data platform based on Google BiqQuery.

Industry Recognition:

Named “An Outstanding Customer Service Experience” by J.D. Power for the third consecutive year in Certified Assisted Technical Support Program.

Named a Winner in the Technology & Services Industry Association® (TSIA) 2023 Innovation in Customer Portals that Improve Digital Customer Experience category.

Ranked #1 in the Dresner Advisory Services 2023 Master Data Management Market Study.

Named a Champion in the Bloor Research Market Update for Master Data Management 2023 for the third consecutive year.

Recognized in Constellation Research ShortList™ for Metadata Management, Data Cataloging and Data Governance for the fourth consecutive year.

Restructuring Plan:

Today, the Company announced a plan to reduce its workforce by approximately 545 employees, representing 10% of the Company’s current global workforce, and to reduce its global real estate footprint (the “November Plan”). The November Plan is intended to further streamline the Company’s cost structure as a direct result of its cloud-only, consumption-driven (“CoCd”) strategy announced in January 2023. The increased focus and simplicity of the CoCd strategy enables the Company to deliver continued AI-powered product innovation and strong Cloud Subscription ARR growth with a lower expense base and higher operating margins. The Company estimates that it will incur non-recurring charges of approximately $35 million to $45 million in connection with the November Plan, primarily related to cash expenditures for employee transition, notice period and severance payments, employee benefits, real estate-related charges, and other costs. The Company expects that the majority of these charges will be incurred by the end of the first quarter of 2024 and that the implementation of the November Plan will be substantially complete by the end of the third quarter of 2024. The Company estimates the cost savings benefit of these actions to be approximately $84 million on a GAAP basis or approximately $70 million on a non-GAAP basis in fiscal 2024. Potential position eliminations in each country are subject to local law and consultation requirements, which may extend this process beyond the first quarter of 2024 in limited cases. The charges that the Company expects to incur are subject to a number of assumptions, including local law requirements in various jurisdictions, and actual expenses may differ materially from such estimates.

Added Walia, “ In January, we transitioned to a cloud-only, consumption-driven strategy, which is the final leg of our multi-year plan to drive profitable growth. We’ve already seen significant benefits of these initiatives undertaken throughout this year, including the strong momentum and execution reflected in today’s earnings results. Our next phase of growth allows us to further streamline our global cost structure without reducing our growth expectations. We intend to finish our transition to a cloud-only business model while maintaining sales capacity, best-in-class product innovation and customer satisfaction. We have strong momentum heading into the fourth quarter and look forward to sharing more about our strategy at Investor Day.”

Ithaca L.P. Update:

As disclosed in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, Ithaca L.P. (“Ithaca”), a limited partnership affiliated with the funds advised by Permira Advisors LLC, had an obligation to distribute its Class A Common Stock to its limited partners as soon as practicable after October 29, 2023, the two-year anniversary of the closing of the Company’s initial public offering. We have been advised that on or about November 3, 2023, Ithaca plans to distribute approximately 8.6 million shares of the Company’s Class A Common Stock to four of its limited partners. Following this distribution, approximately 51.4 million shares of Class A Common Stock will continue to be held in Ithaca for approximately one year, unless otherwise sold by Ithaca or distributed to Ithaca’s limited partners prior to such time. Permira will continue to retain voting and investment power over the shares held by Ithaca. The Company’s Class A Common Stock to be distributed by Ithaca to its limited partners will be available for immediate resale in the public market at the discretion of the applicable limited partner.

Share Repurchase Authorization:

On October 31, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) approved a new share repurchase authorization which enables the Company to repurchase up to $200 million of its Class A Common Stock through privately-negotiated purchases with individual holders or in the open market. A committee of the Board will determine the timing, amount and terms of any repurchase.

Upcoming Events:

On December 5, 2023, the Company will host its 2023 Investor Day in San Francisco at 1:00 p.m. PT. A live webcast and replay will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website.

On December 7, 2023, the Company is scheduled to participate in a fireside discussion at the Barclays Global Technology Conference at 2:30 p.m. PT. A live webcast and replay will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Outlook

The Company provides the financial guidance below based on current market conditions and expectations and it is subject to various important cautionary factors described below. Guidance includes the impact from macroeconomic conditions and expected foreign exchange headwinds versus the prior year comparable periods.

Based on information available as of November 1, 2023, guidance for the full-year 2023 is as follows:

Full-Year 2023 Ending December 31, 2023:

GAAP Total Revenues are expected to be in the range of $1,570 million to $1,590 million, representing approximately 5% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the range.

Total ARR is expected to be in the range of $1,585 million to $1,615 million, representing approximately 5% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the range.

Subscription ARR is expected to be in the range of $1,098 million to $1,118 million, representing approximately 11% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the range.

Cloud Subscription ARR is expected to be in the range of $604 million to $614 million, representing approximately 35% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the range.

Raising Non-GAAP Operating Income from $420 million to $440 million to a range of $430 million to $450 million, representing approximately 25% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the range.

Raising Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow (after-tax) from $370 million to $390 million to a range of $410 million to $430 million, representing approximately 46% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the range.

Based on information available as of November 1, 2023, guidance for the fourth quarter 2023 is as follows:

Fourth Quarter 2023 Ending December 31, 2023:

GAAP Total Revenues are expected to be in the range of $420 million to $440 million, representing approximately 8% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the range.

Subscription ARR is expected to be in the range of $1,098 million to $1,118 million, representing approximately 11% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the range.

Cloud Subscription ARR is expected to be in the range of $604 million to $614 million, representing approximately 35% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the range.

Non-GAAP Operating Income is expected to be in the range of $130 million to $150 million, representing approximately 23% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the range.

The Company is assuming constant FX rates for the year based on the rates at the start of the full-year 2023 planning period. For reference purposes, the assumed FX rates for our top four currencies in full-year 2023 are as follows:

Currency Planned Rate EUR/$ 1.07 GBP/$ 1.20 $/CAD 1.35 $/JPY 132

Using the foreign exchange rate assumptions noted above, the Company has incorporated the following FX impacts into 2023 guidance:

Q4 2023 Full-Year 2023 Total Revenues ~$5m positive impact y/y ~$1m positive impact y/y Total ARR ~$3m negative impact y/y ~$10m negative impact y/y Subscription ARR ~$3m negative impact y/y ~$7m negative impact y/y Cloud Subscription ARR ~$1m negative impact y/y ~$3m negative impact y/y

In addition to the above guidance, the Company is also providing fourth quarter and full-year 2023 cash paid for interest estimates for modeling purposes. For the fourth quarter 2023, we estimate cash paid for interest to be approximately $40 million. For the full-year 2023, we estimate cash paid for interest to be approximately $149 million.

In addition to the above guidance, the Company is also providing a fourth quarter and full-year 2023 weighted-average number of basic and diluted share estimates for modeling purposes. For the fourth quarter 2023, we expect basic weighted-average shares outstanding to be approximately 292 million shares and diluted weighted-average shares outstanding to be approximately 297 million shares. For the full-year 2023, we expect basic weighted-average shares outstanding to be approximately 288 million shares and diluted weighted-average shares outstanding to be approximately 293 million shares.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Operating Income and Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow after-tax guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort, as certain items cannot be reasonably predicted because of their high variability, complexity, and low visibility. In particular, the measures and effects of our stock-based compensation expense specific to our equity compensation awards and employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions are directly impacted by the timing of employee stock transactions and unpredictable fluctuations in our stock price, which we expect to have a significant impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Webcast and Conference Call

A conference call to discuss Informatica’s third quarter 2023 financial results and financial outlook for the fourth quarter and full-year 2023 is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time today. To participate, please dial 1-833-470-1428 from the U.S. or 1-404-975-4839 from international locations. The conference passcode is 513620. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Informatica’s website at investors.informatica.com where presentation materials will also be posted prior to the conference call. A replay will be available online approximately two hours following the live call for a period of 30 days.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the related conference call and webcast contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, expectations of future operating results or financial performance, including expectations regarding achieving profitability and our GAAP and non-GAAP guidance for the fourth quarter and 2023 fiscal year, the effect of foreign currency exchange rates, the effect of macroeconomic conditions, management’s plans, priorities, initiatives, and strategies, our efforts to reduce operating expenses and adjust cash flows in light of current business needs and priorities, our expected costs related to restructuring and related charges, including the timing of such charges, the impact of the restructuring and related charges on our business, results of operations and financial condition, plans regarding our stock repurchase authorization, the distribution of Class A common stock by certain of our stockholders and management’s estimates and expectations regarding growth of our business, the potential benefits realized by customers from our cloud modernization programs, market, and partnerships. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “toward,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all.

Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors include, but are not limited to, those related to our business and financial performance, the effects of adverse global macroeconomic conditions and geopolitical uncertainty, the effects of public health crises on our business, results of operations, and financial condition, our ability to attract and retain customers, our ability to develop new products and services and enhance existing products and services, our ability to respond rapidly to emerging technology trends, our ability to execute on our business strategy, including our strategy related to the Informatica IDMC platform and key partnerships, our ability to increase and predict customer consumption of our platform, our ability to compete effectively, and our ability to manage growth.

Further information on these and additional risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those included in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained in this release are included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K that was filed for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and other filings and reports we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q that will be filed for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. All forward-looking statements contained herein are based on information available to us as of the date hereof and we do not assume any obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Business Metrics

We review several operating and financial metrics, including the following unaudited non-GAAP financial measures and key business metrics to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans, and make strategic decisions:

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we believe the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use the following non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only, have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. A reconciliation is provided below for our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Net Income exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense-related charges, amortization of acquired intangibles, equity compensation related payments, expenses associated with acquisitions, and strategic investments, and are adjusted for income tax effects. We believe the presentation of operating results that exclude these non-cash or non-recurring items provides useful supplemental information to investors and facilitates the analysis of our operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods.

Adjusted EBITDA represents GAAP net loss as adjusted for income tax benefit (expense), interest income, interest expense, loss on debt refinancing, other income (expense), stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, equity compensation related payments, restructuring, acquisition costs, and depreciation. Equity compensation-related payments are related to the repurchase of employee stock options. We believe adjusted EBITDA is an important metric for understanding our business to assess our relative profitability adjusted for balance sheet debt levels.

Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow (after-tax) represents operating cash flow less purchases of property and equipment and is adjusted for interest payments, equity compensation payments, restructuring costs (including payments for impaired leases), and executive severance. We believe this measure provides useful supplemental information to investors because it is an indicator of our liquidity over the long term needed to maintain and grow our core business operations. We also provide actual and forecast cash interest expense to aid in the calculation of adjusted free cash flow (after-tax).

Key Business Metrics

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) represents the expected annual billing amounts from all active maintenance and subscription agreements. ARR is calculated based on the contract Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) multiplied by 12. MRR is calculated based on the accounting adjusted total contract value divided by the number of months of the agreement based on the start and end dates of each contracted line item. The aggregate ARR calculated at the end of each reported period represents the value of all contracts that are active as of the end of the period, including those contracts that have expired but are still under negotiation for renewal.

Contacts

Investor Relations:



Victoria Hyde-Dunn



vhydedunn@informatica.com

Public Relations:



prteam@informatica.com

