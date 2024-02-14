Informatica Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results

Cloud Subscription Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) in the fourth quarter and full-year 2023 increased 37% year-over-year to $617 million

Total ARR in the fourth quarter and full-year 2023 increased 7% year-over-year to $1.63 billion

GAAP Total Revenues in the fourth quarter 2023 increased 12% year-over-year to $445 million and in the full-year 2023 increased 6% year-over-year to $1.60 billion

Exceeds high end of guidance across all fourth quarter and full-year 2023 metrics

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full-year 2023, ended December 31, 2023.





“Informatica closed an outstanding fiscal 2023. Once again, we outperformed all growth and profitability guidance metrics, showcasing Informatica’s relentless focus on executing a cloud-only, consumption-driven strategy. We delivered cloud subscription ARR growth of 37% year-over-year, $500 million in cloud subscription revenue, and surpassed $1 billion in subscription revenues,” said Amit Walia, Chief Executive Officer of Informatica. “Our momentum is driven by demand for our AI-powered IDMC platform and category leadership in data management as a mission-critical component of the modern data stack. We are committed to delivering the best data management products on the industry’s only AI-powered data platform, solving complex workloads that are multi-cloud, multi-vendor, and hybrid while delivering significant value to our customers.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

GAAP Total Revenues increased 12% year-over-year to $445.2 million. Fourth quarter total revenues included a positive impact of approximately $6.8 million from foreign currency exchange rates (FX) year-over-year. Adjusted for FX, total revenues increased 10% year-over-year.

GAAP Subscription Revenues increased 26% year-over-year to $300.1 million. GAAP Cloud Subscription Revenue increased 39% year-over-year to $140.3 million and represented 47% of subscription revenues.

Total ARR increased 7% year-over-year to $1.63 billion. Fourth quarter total ARR included a negative impact of approximately $0.4 million from FX year-over-year.

Subscription ARR increased 14% year-over-year to $1.13 billion. Fourth quarter subscription ARR included a negative impact of approximately $1.4 million from FX year-over-year.

Cloud Subscription ARR increased 37% year-over-year to $616.8 million. Fourth quarter cloud subscription ARR included a negative impact of approximately $0.8 million from FX year-over-year.

GAAP Operating Income of $36.8 million and Non-GAAP Operating Income of $161.9 million.

GAAP Operating Cash Flow of $101.0 million.

Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow (after-tax) of $154.8 million. Cash paid for interest of $38.3 million.

Full-Year 2023 Financial Highlights:

GAAP Total Revenues increased 6% year-over-year to $1.60 billion. Full-year total revenues included a positive impact of approximately $2.6 million from FX year-over-year.

GAAP Subscription Revenues increased 17% year-over-year to $1.0 billion. GAAP Cloud Subscription Revenue increased 39% year-over-year to $499.9 million and represented 50% of subscription revenues.

Total ARR increased 7% year-over-year to $1.63 billion. Full-year total ARR included a negative impact of approximately $7.0 million from FX year-over-year.

Subscription ARR increased 14% year-over-year to $1.13 billion. Full-year subscription ARR included a negative impact of approximately $5.6 million from FX year-over-year.

Cloud Subscription ARR increased 37% year-over-year to $616.8 million. Full-year cloud subscription ARR included a negative impact of approximately $2.3 million from FX year-over-year.

GAAP Operating Income of $33.6 million and Non-GAAP Operating Income of $462.3 million.

GAAP Operating Cash Flow of $266.3 million.

Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow (after-tax) of $451.2 million. Cash paid for interest of $147.3 million.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Business Highlights:

Processed 86.0 trillion cloud transactions per month for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, as compared to 53.0 trillion cloud transactions per month in the same quarter last year, an increase of 62% year-over-year.

Reported 240 customers that spend more than $1 million in subscription ARR at the end of December 31, 2023, an increase of 17% year-over-year.

Reported 1,988 customers that spend more than $100,000 in subscription ARR at the end of December 31, 2023, an increase of 4% year-over-year.

Achieved a Cloud Subscription Net Retention Rate (NRR) of 119% at the end-user level and 125% at the global parent level as of December 31, 2023.

Product Innovation:

Expanded partnership with Microsoft: announced Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) capabilities will be directly embedded as a native application within Microsoft Fabric for data profiling, quality, observability, and integration in the first half of 2024; launched Azure Point of Delivery (POD) in Canada to scale our market reach; showcased integrations and solutions with Microsoft Azure Open AI to enable enterprise Gen AI use cases with a trusted data foundation from IDMC; and built high-scale, high-performance IDMC connectors for Fabric OneLake, Lakehouse and DataWarehouse to serve customers’ analytics use cases.

for data profiling, quality, observability, and integration in the first half of 2024; launched Azure Point of Delivery (POD) in Canada to scale our market reach; showcased integrations and solutions with Microsoft Azure Open AI to enable enterprise Gen AI use cases with a trusted data foundation from IDMC; and built high-scale, high-performance IDMC connectors for Fabric OneLake, Lakehouse and DataWarehouse to serve customers’ analytics use cases. Expanded partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS): announced IDMC support for Amazon Bedrock customers to improve the accuracy of key generative AI use cases; earned AWS certification for IDMC integrations with AWS HealthLake, a HIPAA-eligible service that provides Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resource (FHIR) Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) to help healthcare and life sciences companies securely store, transform, transact and analyze health data; and named a launch Partner for Amazon S3 Access Grants, delivering scalable permission management for S3 data lakes with Informatica’s Cloud Data Marketplace .

. Expanded partnership with Snowflake: announced availability of Superpipe for Snowflake integrating complex ERP and CRM data into Snowflake up to 3.5X faster than previous approaches; and announced the public preview of our first Snowflake native application, the Enterprise Data Integrator, enabling users to use Superpipe seamlessly from within the Snowflake product experience.

of Superpipe for Snowflake integrating complex and data into Snowflake up to 3.5X faster than previous approaches; and announced the public preview of our first Snowflake native application, the Enterprise Data Integrator, enabling users to use Superpipe seamlessly from within the Snowflake product experience. Expanded partnership with Databricks: announced Databricks-verified Unity catalog support for Cloud Data Integration and Cloud Data Integration Free services.

Launched a new strategic partnership with MongoDB to deliver modern, cloud-native, trusted, data-driven applications across financial services, insurance and healthcare verticals to combine the benefits of MongoDB Atlas with Informatica’s Master Data Management (MDM) SaaS solution.

Industry Recognition:

Recognized as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Integration Tools report. This marks our 18th consecutive time of being named a Leader, where Informatica is once again positioned highest on the ability to execute axis and furthest on the completeness of vision axis.

Recognized as a Leader rating in the inaugural Forrester Wave™ Cloud Data Pipelines, Q4 2023 report.

Recognized as a Leader rating in The Forrester Wave™ Production Information Management, Q4 2023.

Received “Strong” rating by Gartner in the Product/Service and Technology/Methodology categories in the 2023 Gartner® Vendor Rating report.

Recognized as a Champion in the Bloor Research Master Data Governance 2023 report.

Recognized as a Leader and Outperformer in GigaOM Radar for Data Security Platforms report.

November 2023 Restructuring Plan:

In conjunction with the previously announced November 2023 restructuring plan (the “November Plan”), the Company recorded restructuring charges of $31.6 million in the fourth quarter 2023. The November Plan is intended to further streamline the Company’s cost structure as a direct result of its cloud-only, consumption-driven (“CoCd”) strategy announced in January 2023.

The Company expects to record approximately $3.0 million to $5.0 million of additional restructuring charges in the first quarter 2024.

Upcoming Events:

On February 27, 2024, the Company is scheduled to host investor meetings at the Wolfe Research Software Conference in New York.

On March 4, 2024, the Company is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat discussion at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco at 2:10 p.m. Pacific Time. A live webcast and replay will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website.

First Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Financial Outlook

The Company provides the financial guidance below based on current market conditions and expectations and it is subject to various important cautionary factors described below. Guidance includes the impact from macroeconomic conditions and expected foreign exchange headwinds versus the prior year comparable periods.

Based on information available as of February 14, 2024, guidance for the first quarter 2024 is as follows:

First Quarter 2024 Ending March 31, 2024:

GAAP Total Revenues are expected to be in the range of $375 million to $395 million, representing approximately 5.4% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the range.

Subscription ARR is expected to be in the range of $1.135 billion to $1.155 billion, representing approximately 12.2% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the range.

Cloud Subscription ARR is expected to be in the range of $645 million to $655 million, representing approximately 34.5% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the range.

Non-GAAP Operating Income is expected to be in the range of $97 million to $117 million, representing approximately 26.2% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the range.

Based on information available as of February 14, 2024, guidance for the full-year 2024 is as follows:

Full-Year 2024 Ending December 31, 2024:

GAAP Total Revenues are expected to be in the range of $1.685 billion to $1.705 billion, representing approximately 6.3% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the range.

Total ARR is expected to be in the range of $1.718 billion to $1.772 billion, representing approximately 7.3% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the range.

Subscription ARR is expected to be in the range of $1.261 billion to $1.295 billion, representing approximately 12.8% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the range.

Cloud Subscription ARR is expected to be in the range of $826 million to $840 million, representing approximately 35.1% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the range.

Non-GAAP Operating Income is expected to be in the range of $533 million to $553 million, representing approximately 17.5% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the range.

Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow (after-tax) is expected to be in the range of $535 million to $555 million, representing approximately 20.8% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the range.

The Company is assuming constant FX rates for the year based on the rates at the start of the planning period. For reference purposes, the assumed FX rates for our top four currencies in full-year 2024 are as follows:

Currency Planned Rate EUR/$ 1.10 GBP/$ 1.27 $/CAD 1.32 $/JPY 141

Using the foreign exchange rate assumptions noted above, the Company has incorporated the following FX impact into 2024 guidance:

Q1 2024 Full-Year 2024 Total Revenues ~$2.5m positive impact y/y ~$6.0m positive impact y/y Total ARR ~$1.0m negative impact y/y ~$1.0m positive impact y/y Subscription ARR ~$1.0m negative impact y/y – Cloud Subscription ARR ~$1.0m negative impact y/y ~$1.0m negative impact y/y

In addition to the above guidance, the Company is also providing first quarter and full-year 2024 cash paid for interest estimates for modeling purposes. For the first quarter 2024, we estimate cash paid for interest to be approximately $39 million. For the full-year 2024, we estimate cash paid for interest to be approximately $144 million, using forward rates based on a 1-month SOFR (Secured Overnight Financing Rate).

In addition to the above guidance, the Company is also providing a first quarter and full-year 2024 weighted-average number of basic and diluted share estimates for modeling purposes. For the first quarter 2024, we expect basic weighted-average shares outstanding to be approximately 297 million shares and diluted weighted-average shares outstanding to be approximately 310 million shares. For the full-year 2024, we expect basic weighted-average shares outstanding to be approximately 302 million shares and diluted weighted-average shares outstanding to be approximately 315 million shares.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Operating Income and Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow after-tax guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort, as certain items cannot be reasonably predicted because of their high variability, complexity, and low visibility. In particular, the measures and effects of our stock-based compensation expense specific to our equity compensation awards and employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions are directly impacted by the timing of employee stock transactions and unpredictable fluctuations in our stock price, which we expect to have a significant impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Webcast and Conference Call

A conference call to discuss Informatica’s fourth quarter and full-year 2023 financial results and financial outlook for the first quarter and full-year 2024 is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time today. To participate, please dial 1-833-470-1428 from the U.S. or 1-404-975-4839 from international locations. The conference passcode is 148703. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Informatica’s website at investors.informatica.com where presentation materials will also be posted prior to the conference call. A replay will be available online approximately two hours following the live call for a period of 30 days.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the related conference call and webcast contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, expectations of future operating results or financial performance, including our GAAP and non-GAAP guidance for the first quarter and 2024 fiscal year, the effect of foreign currency exchange rates, the effect of macroeconomic conditions, management’s plans, priorities, initiatives, and strategies, our efforts to reduce operating expenses and adjust cash flows in light of current business needs and priorities, our expected costs related to restructuring and related charges, including the timing of such charges, the impact of the restructuring and related charges on our business, results of operations and financial condition, plans regarding our stock repurchase authorization, management’s estimates and expectations regarding growth of our business, the potential benefits realized by customers by the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in our products and the potential benefits realized by customers from our cloud modernization programs, market, and partnerships. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “toward,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all.

Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors include, but are not limited to, those related to our business and financial performance, the effects of adverse global macroeconomic conditions and geopolitical uncertainty, the effects of public health crises on our business, results of operations, and financial condition, our ability to attract and retain customers, our ability to develop new products and services and enhance existing products and services, our ability to respond rapidly to emerging technology trends, our ability to execute on our business strategy, including our strategy related to the Informatica IDMC platform and key partnerships, our ability to increase and predict customer consumption of our platform, our ability to compete effectively, and our ability to manage growth.

Further information on these and additional risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those included in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained in this release are included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K that was filed for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and other filings and reports we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our Form 10-K that will be filed for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. All forward-looking statements contained herein are based on information available to us as of the date hereof and we do not assume any obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Business Metrics

We review several operating and financial metrics, including the following unaudited non-GAAP financial measures and key business metrics to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans, and make strategic decisions:

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we believe the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use the following non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only, have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. A reconciliation is provided below for our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Net Income exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense-related charges, amortization of acquired intangibles, equity compensation related payments, expenses associated with acquisitions, and expenses associated with restructuring efforts, and are adjusted for income tax effects. We believe the presentation of operating results that exclude these non-cash or non-recurring items provides useful supplemental information to investors and facilitates the analysis of our operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods.

Adjusted EBITDA represents GAAP net loss as adjusted for income tax benefit (expense), interest income, interest expense, loss on debt refinancing, other income (expense) net, stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, equity compensation related payments, restructuring, acquisition costs, sponsor-related costs and depreciation. Equity compensation-related payments are related to the repurchase of employee stock options. We believe adjusted EBITDA is an important metric for understanding our business to assess our relative profitability adjusted for balance sheet debt levels.

Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow (after-tax) represents operating cash flow less purchases of property and equipment and is adjusted for interest payments, equity compensation payments, restructuring costs (including payments for impaired leases), and executive severance. We believe this measure provides useful supplemental information to investors because it is an indicator of our liquidity over the long term needed to maintain and grow our core business operations. We also provide actual and forecast cash interest expense to aid in the calculation of adjusted free cash flow (after-tax).

Key Business Metrics

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) represents the expected annual billing amounts from all active maintenance and subscription agreements. ARR is calculated based on the contract Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) multiplied by 12. MRR is calculated based on the accounting adjusted total contract value divided by the number of months of the agreement based on the start and end dates of each contracted line item. The aggregate ARR calculated at the end of each reported period represents the value of all contracts that are active as of the end of the period, including those contracts that have expired but are still under negotiation for renewal.

