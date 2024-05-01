Informatica Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Cloud Subscription Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased 35% year-over-year to $653 million

Exceeds mid-point of guidance across all first quarter 2024 metrics

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced financial results for its first quarter 2024, ended March 31, 2024.





“We achieved strong first quarter results as we continue to execute our cloud-only strategy and have become the AI-powered data management platform for mission-critical operational workloads for enterprises,” said Amit Walia, Chief Executive Officer at Informatica. “We continuously innovate and focus on the most impactful initiatives to create value for our customers, partners, and shareholders. Our powerful IDMC platform, CLAIRE AI, expanding ecosystem, cloud modernization program, and increasing scale puts us in a unique position to capitalize on the GenAI revolution and deliver the modern data management stack for enterprises.”

First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

GAAP Total Revenues increased 6.3% year-over-year to $388.6 million. Total revenues included a positive impact of approximately $1.7 million from foreign currency exchange rates (FX) year-over-year. Adjusted for FX, total revenues increased 5.9% year-over-year.

GAAP Subscription Revenues increased 18% year-over-year to $252.0 million. GAAP Cloud Subscription Revenue increased 35% year-over-year to $151.4 million and represented 60% of subscription revenues.

Total ARR increased 6.7% year-over-year to $1.64 billion. Total ARR included a negative impact of approximately $1.2 million from FX rates year-over-year.

Subscription ARR increased 13% year-over-year to $1.16 billion. Subscription ARR included a negative impact of approximately $1.1 million from FX rates year-over-year.

Cloud Subscription ARR increased 35% year-over-year to $653 million. Cloud subscription ARR included a negative impact of approximately $0.8 million from FX rates year-over-year.

GAAP Operating Income of $3.2 million and Non-GAAP Operating Income of $109.3 million.

GAAP Operating Cash Flow of $131.6 million.

Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow (after-tax) of $183.0 million. Cash paid for interest of $37.8 million.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

First Quarter 2024 Business Highlights:

Processed 91.8 trillion cloud transactions per month for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, as compared to 54.3 trillion cloud transactions per month in the same quarter last year, an increase of 69% year-over-year.

Reported 258 customers that spend more than $1 million in subscription ARR at the end of March 31, 2024, an increase of 24% year-over-year.

Reported 2,007 customers that spend more than $100,000 in subscription ARR at the end of March 31, 2024, an increase of 4% year-over-year.

Achieved a Cloud Subscription Net Retention Rate (NRR) of 119% at the end-user level and 124% at the global parent level as of March 31, 2024.

Product Innovation:

Launched Cloud Data Access Management (CDAM), a data access and governance solution based on Informatica’s 2023 acquisition of Privitar, now integrated into Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) platform.

Launched Informatica Master Data Management (MDM) extension for Google Cloud BigQuery, making it easier and faster to get trusted MDM data that can be leveraged for analytics and enabling customers to develop enterprise-grade GenAI applications with Informatica’s IDMC, Google Vertex AI platform, BigQuery and Gemini models.

Launched Google Cloud Point of Delivery (PoD) in Riyadh to scale our market reach in Saudi Arabia.

Industry Recognition:

Recognized as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Integration Platform as a Service, Worldwide (iPaaS). This is the ninth time that Gartner has positioned Informatica as a Leader in this report.

Recognized as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Augmented Data Quality Solutions report. Gartner positioned Informatica as the furthest on the Completeness of Vision axis and highest on the Ability to Execute axis.

Recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™ Enterprise Data Fabric , Q1 2024. Informatica received the highest score for current offering.

, Q1 2024. Informatica received the highest score for current offering. Ranked #1 in the Dresner Advisory Services 2024 Data Engineering Market Study.

Earned Editors’ Choice: Best Big Data Product: Data Fabric/Data Mesh at the Eighth Annual BigDATAwire Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards.

Product: Data Fabric/Data at the Eighth Annual BigDATAwire Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards. Earned Best Practices New Product Innovation Award in the global cloud-native data management industry from Frost & Sullivan.

Recognized in 2024 Constellation Research ShortList™ for iPaaS for the ninth consecutive year.

Recognized in 2024 Constellation Research ShortList™ for Master Data Management for the seventh consecutive year.

Recognized as a Full Spectrum Enterprise Data Integration vendor with an Advanced rating, and overall leader of the space in Enterprise Contribution Ranking report for Enterprise Data Integration 2024 by McKnight Consulting Group.

November 2023 Restructuring Plan:

In conjunction with the previously announced November 2023 restructuring plan (the “November Plan”), the Company recorded restructuring charges of $4.4 million in the first quarter 2024. The November Plan is intended to further streamline the Company’s cost structure as a direct result of its cloud-only, consumption-driven (“CoCd”) strategy announced in January 2023.

The Company expects to record approximately $4.0 million of additional restructuring charges for the remainder of full-year 2024.

Upcoming Events:

From May 20-23, 2024, the Company will host customers and partners in Las Vegas, NV, at Informatica World 2024, where Cloud, Data and AI come together.

On May 20, 2024, the Company is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat discussion at the J.P. Morgan 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in Boston, MA, at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast and replay will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website.

On May 29, 2024, the Company is scheduled to host investor meetings at the Jefferies Software Conference in Newport Coast, CA.

On June 4, 2024, the Company is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat discussion at the Baird 2024 Global Consumer, Technology, & Services Conference in New York, NY, at 10:50 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast and replay will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website.

On June 5, 2024, the Company is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat discussion at the BofA Securities 2024 Global Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA, at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. A live webcast and replay will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website.

Second Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Financial Outlook

The Company provides the financial guidance below based on current market conditions and expectations and it is subject to various important cautionary factors described below. Guidance includes the impact from macroeconomic conditions and expected foreign exchange headwinds versus the prior year comparable periods.

Based on information available as of May 1, 2024, guidance for the second quarter of 2024 is as follows:

Second Quarter 2024 Ending June 30, 2024:

GAAP Total Revenues are expected to be in the range of $394 million to $410 million, representing approximately 6.9% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the range.

Subscription ARR is expected to be in the range of $1.168 billion to $1.188 billion, representing approximately 13.0% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the range.

Cloud Subscription ARR is expected to be in the range of $687 million to $697 million, representing approximately 35.0% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the range.

Non-GAAP Operating Income is expected to be in the range of $107 million to $119 million, representing approximately 29.1% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the range.

Based on information available as of May 1, 2024, the Company reaffirms previously provided guidance for the full-year 2024, as follows:

Full-Year 2024 Ending December 31, 2024:

GAAP Total Revenues are expected to be in the range of $1.685 billion to $1.705 billion, representing approximately 6.3% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the range.

Total ARR is expected to be in the range of $1.718 billion to $1.772 billion, representing approximately 7.3% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the range.

Subscription ARR is expected to be in the range of $1.261 billion to $1.295 billion, representing approximately 12.8% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the range.

Cloud Subscription ARR is expected to be in the range of $826 million to $840 million, representing approximately 35.1% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the range.

Non-GAAP Operating Income is expected to be in the range of $533 million to $553 million, representing approximately 17.5% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the range.

Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow (after-tax) is expected to be in the range of $535 million to $555 million, representing approximately 20.8% year-over-year growth at the midpoint of the range.

The Company is assuming constant FX rates for the year based on the rates at the start of the planning period. For reference purposes, the assumed FX rates for our top four currencies in full-year 2024 are as follows:

Currency Planned Rate



(as of 1/1/24) Forecast Rate



(as of 4/1/24) EUR/$ 1.10 1.08 GBP/$ 1.27 1.26 $/CAD 1.32 1.35 $/JPY 141 151

Using the forecast foreign exchange rate assumptions noted above, the Company has incorporated the following FX impact into 2024 guidance:

Q2 2024 Full-Year 2024 Total Revenues ~$1.0m negative impact y/y ~$3.0m negative impact y/y Total ARR ~$1.0m negative impact y/y ~$3.0m negative impact y/y Subscription ARR ~$1.0m negative impact y/y ~$2.0m negative impact y/y Cloud Subscription ARR ~$1.0m negative impact y/y ~$2.0m negative impact y/y

In addition to the above guidance, the Company is also providing second quarter and full-year 2024 cash paid for interest estimates for modeling purposes. For the second quarter 2024, we estimate cash paid for interest to be approximately $39 million. For the full-year 2024, we estimate cash paid for interest to be approximately $152 million, using forward rates based on a 1-month SOFR (Secured Overnight Financing Rate).

In addition to the above guidance, the Company is also providing a second quarter and full-year 2024 weighted-average number of basic and diluted share estimates for modeling purposes. For the second quarter 2024, we expect basic weighted-average shares outstanding to be approximately 301 million shares and diluted weighted-average shares outstanding to be approximately 313 million shares. For the full-year 2024, we expect basic weighted-average shares outstanding to be approximately 302 million shares and diluted weighted-average shares outstanding to be approximately 315 million shares.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Operating Income and Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow after-tax guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort, as certain items cannot be reasonably predicted because of their high variability, complexity, and low visibility. In particular, the measures and effects of our stock-based compensation expense specific to our equity compensation awards and employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions are directly impacted by the timing of employee stock transactions and unpredictable fluctuations in our stock price, which we expect to have a significant impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the related conference call and webcast contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, expectations of future operating results or financial performance, including our GAAP and non-GAAP guidance for the second quarter and 2024 fiscal year, the effect of foreign currency exchange rates, the effect of macroeconomic conditions, management’s plans, priorities, initiatives, and strategies, our efforts to reduce operating expenses and adjust cash flows in light of current business needs and priorities, our expected costs related to restructuring and related charges, including the timing of such charges, the impact of the restructuring and related charges on our business, results of operations and financial condition, plans regarding our stock repurchase authorization, management’s estimates and expectations regarding growth of our business, the potential benefits realized by customers by the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in our products and the potential benefits realized by customers from our cloud modernization programs, market, and partnerships. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “toward,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all.

Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors include, but are not limited to, those related to our business and financial performance, the effects of adverse global macroeconomic conditions and geopolitical uncertainty, the effects of public health crises on our business, results of operations, and financial condition, our ability to attract and retain customers, our ability to develop new products and services and enhance existing products and services, our ability to respond rapidly to emerging technology trends, our ability to execute on our business strategy, including our strategy related to the Informatica IDMC platform and key partnerships, our ability to increase and predict customer consumption of our platform, our ability to compete effectively, and our ability to manage growth.

Further information on these and additional risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those included in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained in this release are included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K that was filed for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and other filings and reports we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q that will be filed for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. All forward-looking statements contained herein are based on information available to us as of the date hereof and we do not assume any obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Business Metrics

We review several operating and financial metrics, including the following unaudited non-GAAP financial measures and key business metrics to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans, and make strategic decisions:

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we believe the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use the following non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only, have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. A reconciliation is provided below for our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Net Income exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense-related charges, amortization of acquired intangibles, equity compensation related payments, expenses associated with acquisitions, and expenses associated with restructuring efforts, and are adjusted for income tax effects. We believe the presentation of operating results that exclude these non-cash or non-recurring items provides useful supplemental information to investors and facilitates the analysis of our operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods.

Adjusted EBITDA represents GAAP net income (loss) as adjusted for income tax benefit (expense), interest income, interest expense, loss on debt refinancing, other income (expense) net, stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, restructuring, expenses associated with acquisitions, and depreciation. We believe adjusted EBITDA is an important metric for understanding our business to assess our relative profitability adjusted for balance sheet debt levels.

Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow (after-tax) represents operating cash flow less purchases of property and equipment and is adjusted for interest payments, equity compensation payments, and restructuring costs (including payments for impaired leases). We believe this measure provides useful supplemental information to investors because it is an indicator of our liquidity over the long term needed to maintain and grow our core business operations. We also provide actual and forecast cash interest expense to aid in the calculation of adjusted free cash flow (after-tax).

Key Business Metrics

Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) represents the expected annual billing amounts from all active maintenance and subscription agreements. ARR is calculated based on the contract Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) multiplied by 12. MRR is calculated based on the accounting adjusted total contract value divided by the number of months of the agreement based on the start and end dates of each contracted line item. The aggregate ARR calculated at the end of each reported period represents the value of all contracts that are active as of the end of the period, including those contracts that have expired but are still under negotiation for renewal. We typically allow for a grace period of up to 6 months past the original contract expiration quarter during which we engage in the renewal process before we report the contract as lost/inactive. This grace-period ARR amount has been less than 2% of the reported ARR in each period presented. If there is an actual cancellation of an ARR contract, we remove that ARR value at that time. We believe ARR is an important metric for understanding our business since it tracks the annualized cash value collected over a 12-month period for all of our recurring contracts, irrespective of whether it is a maintenance contract on a perpetual license, a ratable cloud contract, or a self-managed term-based subscription license. ARR should be viewed independently of total revenue and deferred revenue related to our software and services contracts and is not intended to be combined with or to replace either of those items.

Cloud Subscription Annual Recurring Revenue (“Cloud Subscription ARR”) represents the portion of ARR that is attributable to our hosted cloud contracts. We believe that Cloud Subscription ARR is a helpful metric for understanding our business since it represents the approximate annualized cash value collected over a 12-month period for all of our recurring Cloud contracts. Cloud Subscription ARR is a subset of our overall Subscription ARR, and by providing this breakdown of Cloud Subscription ARR, it provides visibility on the size and growth rate of our Cloud Subscription ARR within our overall Subscription ARR. Cloud Subscription ARR should be viewed independently of subscription revenue and deferred revenue related to our subscription contracts and is not intended to be combined with or to replace either of those items.

Subscription Annual Recurring Revenue (“Subscription ARR”) represents the portion of ARR only attributable to our subscription contracts. Subscription ARR includes Cloud Subscription ARR and Self-managed Subscription Annual Recurring Revenue. We believe that Subscription ARR is a helpful metric for understanding our business since it represents the approximate annualized cash value collected over a 12-month period for all of our recurring subscription contracts.

