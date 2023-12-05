Informatica Receives a Leader Rating by Global Research and Advisory firm in the 2023 Cloud Data Pipelines Report

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced that it has received a Leader rating in The Forrester Wave™: Cloud Data Pipelines, Q4 2023 report. According to the Forrester Wave™ report: “Informatica has exceptional CDP and a strong vision.” The Forrester evaluation notes that “Informatica’s strong vision focuses on automating, accelerating and democratizing data management with GenAI; retaining CDP at the core as well as extending to data fabric strategies.”

The Forrester Wave™ Cloud Data Pipelines Q4 Report identifies the most significant cloud data pipeline providers and evaluates them by researching, analyzing, and scoring them within their 26-criterion. The report shows how each provider measures up and helps data management professionals select the right one for their needs. The report states that customers should look for providers that deliver performance at the speed of business, offer support for multiple personas with personalized UI, and leverage GenAI to automate and accelerate development and deployment.

“We’ve built our AI-powered flagship Intelligent Data Management Cloud into an unbelievably powerful, and incredibly performant platform, and we are thrilled Forrester recognized our vision and technical innovation. As one of only five Leaders recognized by Forrester’s report, we believe we are positioned as a premier vendor in the market and that it is a testament to our significant investments and relentless pursuit of excellence,” said Jitesh Ghai, Chief Product Officer at Informatica. “For us, this acknowledgment further reflects the dedication of our teams. It will spur us to push boundaries, set new benchmarks, and empower our customers on their cloud, data, and AI journeys.”

A complimentary copy of the 2023 Forrester Wave™: Cloud Data Pipelines Report is available here.

About Informatica

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, brings data and AI to life by empowering businesses to realize the transformative power of their most critical assets. We have created a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC), powered by AI and an end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across virtually any multi-cloud, hybrid system, democratizing data and enabling enterprises to modernize their business strategies. Customers in over 100 countries and 85 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation. Informatica. Where data and AI come to life.

