Informatica Named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Quality Solutions 16 Consecutive Times

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Informatica® (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, announced that Gartner, Inc. has once again recognized the company as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Augmented Data Quality Solutions report. Informatica was recognized for both “Ability to Execute” and “Completeness of Vision”, which the company feels reinforces their strong standing in the industry. Data quality capabilities are part of Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC), a comprehensive AI-powered cloud-native data platform.

Gartner defines augmented data quality (ADQ) solutions as a set of capabilities for enhanced data quality experience aimed at improving insight discovery, next-best-action suggestions and process automation by leveraging AI/machine learning (ML) features, graph analysis and metadata analytics.

“Data quality and observability are foundational to driving trusted digital transformation, regardless of the industry,” said Jitesh S. Ghai, Chief Product Officer at Informatica. “We believe this recognition speaks to our strength as the AI-powered data management leader. We feel it validates our innovation strategy and data quality product strengths — notably, our CLAIRE® AI engine that automates the identification of data quality issues, auto-generates the necessary fixes, and auto-applies the fixes at petabyte scale. We are delivering this innovation with strong alignment with our technology ecosystem partners to help our customers drive analytics and AI-powered business outcomes.”

Access a complimentary copy of 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Augmented Data Quality Solutions report here.

About Informatica

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, brings data and AI to life by empowering businesses to realize the transformative power of their most critical assets. We have created a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC). IDMC is an end-to-end data management platform, powered by CLAIRE® AI, that connects, manages and unifies data across any multi-cloud or hybrid system, democratizing data and enabling enterprises to modernize and advance their business strategies. Customers in approximately 100 countries, including 86 of the Fortune 100, rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation. Informatica. Where data and AI come to life.

