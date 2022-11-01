Informatica Launches Intelligent Data Management Cloud for State and Local Government

Government Agencies to Benefit from Informatica’s Multicloud Data Management Platform

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Informatica® (NYSE: INFA), the enterprise cloud data management leader, today announced the availability of the Intelligent Data Management Cloud ™ (IDMC) platform for state and local governments at the Informatica World Tour in Washington, DC.

In recent years, state and local governments experienced firsthand how digital transformation can help them better serve citizens. All levels of government require trusted data to digitize their day-to-day operations. These departments must integrate disparate, legacy data sources such as demographic and census data, motor vehicle information, and municipal records into a single, trusted enterprise view.

“Data is critical for achieving situational awareness in any health system. When COVID-19 arrived in New York City, we needed to support our medical workforce with actionable data to better respond to the pandemic — Informatica helped us do just that,” said Alexander Izaguirre, Chief Data Officer, NYC Health and Hospitals.

Informatica’s IDMC platform that currently processes over 44 trillion transactions on the cloud each month is designed to help state and local government agencies deliver timely and efficient public services that offer the following capabilities:

Enhance Digital Citizen Experiences

As government leaders look to shape cities of the future, they are actively responding to citizen needs for better services. Citizens today expect timely solutions from government agencies as they do in their personal lives. Agencies need to modernize legacy information systems to unlock data and integrate hundreds of applications and data sources, including those from third parties. Siloed, duplicated, and incomplete views of citizen identity and information need to be combined, cleansed, cataloged, and governed to improve data quality for more accurate insights, thus enhancing citizen experiences. Informatica’s IDMC provides a 360-degree view of the citizen information that unifies data across different departments and agencies. This helps increase access to consistent, trusted information, allowing workers to provide faster, more reliable, and more comprehensive services while reducing the risk of fraud, threat, and misuse of data.

Manage Crisis Response and Recovery Quickly

The success of an organization’s response to a crisis hinges on its ability to manage the accompanying deluge of data in a timely manner. Whether responding to a natural disaster or a disease outbreak, the capability to leverage data as an asset is critical. Organizations must establish a way to collect and store data and ensure that all users, from data scientists to policymakers, make decisions based on high-quality data. Trusted data serves as the basis for informed decision-making and coordinated and centralized systems for better identifying citizen needs and assisting vulnerable populations. Informatica’s IDMC improves visibility across agencies and enhances collaboration and real-time analysis by delivering actionable data that improves situational awareness

Increase Cybersecurity, Privacy, and Compliance

Agencies must provide the proper data security, privacy, and protection level to meet compliance mandates. To ensure compliance and protect personally identifiable information (PII), organizations need data security solutions that de-identify, de-sensitize, and anonymize sensitive data. IDMC supports compliance with the CCPA and is certified for SOC2, TX-RAMP, and FedRAMP, providing the peace of mind that companies need to operate safely in cloud platforms. It offers unified governance and privacy solutions to automate discovery and protect citizens’ data. Furthermore, the platform complies with regulations while enabling safe data democratization, consumption, and responsible use.

“The passage of new infrastructure spending legislation in the United States requires state and local agencies to ensure that taxpayer money is responsibly budgeted, allocated, tracked, and audited. With complex projects such as highway and bridge repair, smart cities, and traffic control, organizations need solutions to aggregate, clean, catalog, govern, and master their data,” said Jitesh Ghai, Chief Product Officer at Informatica. “State and local agencies can improve the effectiveness and efficiency of social program implementation by powering real-time, decision-making with fit-for-purpose data.”

