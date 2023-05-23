Informatica Announces Integration of its Intelligent Data Management Cloud with Microsoft Fabric

Informatica – ISV Design Partner for Microsoft Fabric – brings IDMC’s AI-powered data management capabilities to Microsoft’s new data and analytics platform

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, will further strengthen its deep collaboration with Microsoft through seamless integration of its cloud-native, generative AI-powered Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) with Microsoft Fabric, the next generation data and analytics platform announced at Microsoft Build 2023. Existing and potential IDMC customers can enroll in private preview with access available starting June 2023.

Informatica is one of the first ISV design partners for Microsoft Fabric and brings Azure customers access to IDMC’s comprehensive suite of capabilities as a first-party service. The integration allows Azure customers to have:

Seamless integration with Informatica’s Data Quality solution to identify and provide high quality, trusted data within Microsoft Fabric’s OneLake using custom data quality rules developed using natural language processing.

Data Democratization for all users to rapidly discover, identify and gain access to trusted, reliable, quality data through Informatica’s Cloud Data Marketplace

Data integration from 200-plus sources into the open and governed OneLake Delta Parquet format

“For the last 18 months, we’ve worked closely with our partners at Microsoft to develop the seamless integrations between IDMC and Fabric, and we are excited to be one of the first ISV design partners for Microsoft Fabric,” said Jitesh Ghai, Chief Product Officer at Informatica. “The Informatica IDMC-Microsoft Fabric integration offers frictionless delivery of our trusted data management capabilities and provides Azure customers confidence that their data is of the highest quality to power their tier-one business objectives.”

IDMC already enjoys a seamless integration with Azure portal and Marketplace, with the platform announced as an Azure Native ISV Service earlier this month at Informatica World, Informatica’s annual customer conference. Additionally, Informatica’s Cloud Data Governance and Catalog was also launched natively on Azure, with the pair of innovations providing Azure customers a more unified experience and trusted data capabilities.

“It was an easy decision to work with Informatica as a design partner and find a way to harness the power and performance of Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud on Azure into the Microsoft Fabric experience,” said Arun Ulagaratchagan, Corporate Vice President, Azure Data at Microsoft. “Now, Fabric customers around the world can leverage Informatica to help to build a trusted data foundation for all their AI and analytics workloads.”

About Informatica:

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, brings data to life by empowering businesses to realize the transformative power of their most critical assets. We have created a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC), powered by AI and an end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, democratizing data and enabling enterprises to modernize and advance their business strategies. Customers in more than 100 countries and 85 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation. Informatica. Where data comes to life.

