Informa TechTarget Named a Leader in B2B Intent Data Providers Report by Independent Research Firm; Named Customer Favorite Among All Evaluated Vendors

Cementing its leadership position in multilevel intent insights, The Company received highest possible scores in 12 criteria, including Vision, Innovation, Uniqueness of signals and Buying group prediction

NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TechTarget, Inc. (“Informa TechTarget”) (Nasdaq: TTGT), global growth accelerator and leading provider of intent data & insights to the B2B technology sector, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the Forrester Research, Inc. February 2025 report: The Forrester Wave™: Intent Data Providers For B2B, Q1 2025​​​. The report evaluated fifteen vendors across 21 criteria, grouped into the categories of Current Offering and Strategy. It also evaluated Customer Feedback.

Informa TechTarget received the highest possible scores in 12 of the 21 criteria. Criteria included: Vision; Innovation; Uniqueness of signals; Accuracy and noise filtering; Geographic coverage; Buying cycle analysis; Buying group prediction; and Reporting and data visualization. Additionally, among all vendors evaluated, Informa TechTarget was named a Customer Favorite, with the report noting that customers cited “exceptional levels of customer support and partnership”.

“Informa TechTarget is WatchGuard’s go to provider for contact intent data and an essential partner in driving continuous success for our marketing and sales teams,” said Alexandra McWethy, Director of Demand Generation, WatchGuard Technologies. “Their first party data for our core audience of IT professionals is unique in the market, and the level of customer service they provide is a true differentiator.”

To access The Forrester Wave™: Intent Data Providers for B2B, Q1 2025 report, click here.

According to the report, “[Informa TechTarget] remains the go-to provider for contact-level intent insights across the industries it serves and is a compelling choice for those looking to expand their intent capabilities globally.” Further, it stated that, “The combined offerings of the merged company further cement [Informa TechTarget’s] leadership position in multilevel intent insights against accounts, buying groups, and contacts.” In addition, the Forrester report noted that, “Proprietary data is the primary differentiator for any walled garden provider. [Informa TechTarget] builds on that strength with exceptional buying group identification, expanded geographic coverage, strong buying cycle analysis, and in-depth reporting capabilities within the core Priority Engine product.”

“We are extremely pleased to be recognized as a Leader in Forrester’s Wave for B2B Intent Data Providers,” said Gary Nugent, Chief Executive Officer, Informa TechTarget. “Our clients accelerate topline growth by leveraging our proprietary intent data to target their go to market efforts with precision and confidence. To us, this recognition is a true testament to the value of our data, the talents of our team and our commitment to delivering meaningful and measurable outcomes for our customers.”

We believe that Informa TechTarget achieved this recognition on the strength of its suite of data-driven solutions for B2B go-to-market teams powered by Priority EngineTM — its proprietary purchase intent insight platform that provides direct, real-time access to ranked accounts and named prospects actively researching purchases in specific technology and vertical categories.

“Intent data is the fuel that makes our marketing engine perform at a high level,” said Daniel Bleichman, Director of Corporate Marketing, Cato Networks. “The depth of intent insights we get from Informa TechTarget on full buying teams at our target accounts is unmatched and is a top source of opportunities and pipeline for Cato Networks.”

Informa TechTarget’s content model makes our intent data dramatically more precise than other sources. Over decades, we’ve built the largest editorial bureau in B2B tech with over 750 editors and industry experts crafting original content across 200 technology market categories. This authoritative content draws in-market buyers to our 220+ trusted technology- and vertical market-specific sites while they are researching purchases. Using this proven model, we’ve built an engaged, permissioned audience of over 50 million business and technology professionals across the globe who generate over 1 million directly observed intent signals each day as they interact with our trusted content.

The actionable insights available directly in Priority Engine and through native integrations with leading Martech and Salestech platforms, combined with Informa TechTarget’s expansive services, allow clients to contextually engage these audiences to drive breakthrough outcomes.

To access a copy of the Forrester report, click here.

About Informa TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), which also refers to itself as Informa TechTarget, informs, influences and connects the world’s technology buyers and sellers, helping accelerate growth from R&D to ROI.

With a vast reach of over 220 highly targeted technology-specific websites and over 50 million permissioned first-party audience members, Informa TechTarget has a unique understanding of and insight into the technology market.

Underpinned by those audiences and their data, we offer expert-led, data-driven, and digitally enabled services that have the potential to deliver significant impact and measurable outcomes to our clients:

Trusted information that shapes the industry and informs investment

Intelligence and advice that guides and influences strategy

Advertising that grows reputation and establishes thought leadership

Custom content that engages and prompts action

Intent and demand generation that more precisely targets and converts

Informa TechTarget is headquartered in Boston, MA and has offices in 19 global locations. For more information, visit informatechtarget.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here.

