Informa TechTarget Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results Release, Conference Call, and Webcast

Live Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled to Begin at 5:00 p.m. ET

NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT) (“Informa TechTarget”), a leading growth accelerator for the B2B Technology sector, today announced details for the release of its fourth quarter and full year financial results. Following the combination of TechTarget with Informa Tech’s digital businesses, which completed in December 2024, Informa TechTarget is currently classified as a non-accelerated filer and will announce its results after market close on Monday March 31, 2025. It will also file its Annual Report on Form 10-K on that date.

The Company's management team will host a live conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on that day to discuss the Company’s financial results. In conjunction with the announcement and the call, the Company will distribute an update on the business, current market conditions, operational, and financial results for the applicable period, and other matters, with the call being reserved for a summary of financial highlights by management and Q&A.

The financial results and a letter to shareholders will be accessible prior to the conference call and webcast on the investor information section of the Company’s website at https://investor.informatechtarget.com.

Conference Call Dial-In Information:

United States (Toll Free): 1-833-470-1428

United States: 1-404-975-4839

United Kingdom (Toll Free): +44 808 189 6484

United Kingdom: +44 20 8068 2558

Global Dial-in Numbers

Access code: 034286

Please access the call at least 10 minutes prior to the time the conference is set to begin.

Please ask to be joined into the Informa TechTarget call.

Conference Call Webcast Information:

This webcast can be accessed via Informa TechTarget’s website at https://investor.informatechtarget.com/

Conference Call Replay Information:

A replay of the conference call will be available via telephone beginning one (1) hour after the conference call through April 30, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. EDT. To hear the replay:

United States (Toll Free): 1-866-813-9403

United States: 1-929-458-6194

Access Code: 423695

About Informa TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), which also refers to itself as Informa TechTarget, informs, influences and connects the world’s technology buyers and sellers, helping accelerate growth from R&D to ROI.

With a vast reach of over 220 highly targeted technology-specific websites and over 50 million permissioned first-party audience members, Informa TechTarget has a unique understanding of and insight into the technology market.

Underpinned by those audiences and their data, we offer expert-led, data-driven, and digitally enabled services that have the potential to deliver significant impact and measurable outcomes to our clients:

Trusted information that shapes the industry and informs investment

Intelligence and advice that guides and influences strategy

Advertising that grows reputation and establishes thought leadership

Custom content that engages and prompts action

Intent and demand generation that more precisely targets and converts

Informa TechTarget is headquartered in Boston, MA and has offices in 19 global locations. For more information, visit informatechtarget.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Inquiries

Mitesh Kotecha

Daniel Noreck

Informa TechTarget

617-431-9200

investor@techtarget.com



Media Inquiries

Garrett Mann

Vice President, Corporate Communications

Informa TechTarget

617-431-9371

garrett.mann@informatechtarget.co