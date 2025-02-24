Infogain Named a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s Data and AI Services for Mid-market Enterprises PEAK Matrix Assessment 2025

Infogain is recognized for delivering impactful solutions across key industries through strategic growth and expertise.

LOS GATOS, Calif. & NOIDA, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Infogain, a Silicon Valley-based leader in digital customer experience engineering, has been recognized as the Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's Data and AI (D&AI) for Mid-market Enterprises PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025. This recognition underscores Infogain’s commitment to developing next-generation technologies like AI and data analytics, focusing on solutions that deliver real value to clients.

Everest Group assessment evaluated 31 service providers in the mid-market data and analytics sphere, providing an in-depth look at each provider’s strengths and limitations based on service focus, data and analytics and AI offerings, focus on mid-market, technology investments, client value proposition, and cross-industry presence. Infogain is recognized as a leader for its strong proof points and broad engagements in Data and AI, delivering impactful sales and marketing-focused AI solutions across industries. Its capability expansion by developing new tools and strategic acquisitions further improved its multi-cloud expertise and AI-driven business outcomes.

Commenting on the recognition, Dinesh Venugopal, Chief Executive Office at Infogain said, “We are proud to be recognized as a Leader in Everest Group's Data and AI for Mid-market Enterprises PEAK Matrix® Assessment. At Infogain, we are focused on AI-driven solutions and operating models using our Agentic frameworks and strategic partnerships. This ranking further validates our emphasis on empowering clients with data-driven insights, utilizing Predictive and GenAI technologies for faster decision-making, anticipating shifts in customer behavior, and growing their revenue.”

“Infogain has demonstrated a strong focus on advancing data and AI capabilities through strategic investments and initiatives,” says Vishal Gupta, Partner at Everest Group. “It has expanded its IP portfolio through both organic development and strategic acquisitions, such as Impaqtive and AbsolutData. The acquisition of AbsolutData specifically enhanced its AI capabilities through the AI platform. The AI Innovation Lab has played a key role in developing accelerators tailored to client needs. The custom Gen AI Academy highlights Infogain’s commitment to building talent readiness in next-generation AI technologies. These efforts have earned Infogain recognition as both a Leader and a Star Performer in Everest Group’s Data and AI (D&AI) Services for Mid-market Enterprises PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025.”

As enterprises ramp up their adoption of AI, maintaining a mature and scalable data ecosystem is paramount. Infogain's approach to Data and AI is anchored in its AI-First vision, which empowers both Infogain and its clients by integrating AI into their core functions. By reimagining workflows with relentless innovation, Infogain aims to enable clients to harness the transformative power of AI to achieve market leadership.

