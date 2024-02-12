Infobip ranked No.1 in Metrigy’s inaugural CPaaS MetriRank report

Infobip is ahead of all competitors among the global top ten

Customer obsession paying off as Infobip achieves maximum score for customer sentiment

VODNJAN, Croatia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global cloud communications platform Infobip has been ranked as the number one Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider in analyst Metrigy’s first CPaaS MetriRank report. The report identifies the top ten players in the global CPaaS market, assessed against criteria that include market share, financials, market share momentum, product mix, customer sentiment, and customer business success.





Infobip received the maximum score for customer sentiment, customer business success, and product mix. Metrigy’s customer sentiment and customer business success scores are based on feedback from its annual survey of 1,695 companies across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Diane Myers, principal analyst responsible for Metrigy’s MetriRank reports, said: “Infobip is the leader in our first CPaaS MetriRank report, number two in market share, and the highest product mix and customer sentiment ratings. With a stronghold in Europe, over the past two years, Infobip has extended its global reach and capabilities through key acquisitions.”

Silvio Kutić, CEO at Infobip, said: “Our recognition by Metrigy as the number one CPaaS provider globally demonstrates the breadth and depth of our capabilities alongside our relentless focus on our customers – evidenced by our maximum score for customer sentiment. With the CPaaS market forecast to grow to $16.1 billion by 2027, according to Metrigy, we are continuing to innovate, with new AI services for instance, to remain the leading full-stack omnichannel communications platform for every platform.”

View the full report at https://www.infobip.com/analyst-reports/infobip-takes-top-spot-in-metrigy-cpaas-metrirank-report

About Infobip



Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip’s omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to 75+ offices globally. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and ‘things’ in 6 continents connected to over 9,700+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić, Roberto Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.

