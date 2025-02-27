Infobip Demonstrates How Network APIs are Driving Innovation at MWC

VODNJAN, Croatia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC), global cloud communications platform Infobip is tapping into pioneering themes and activities spearheaded by the mobile industry association GSMA, highlighting how Network APIs drive innovation.

Following several successful partnerships launching Camara-compliant Network APIs under the GSMA Open Gateway initiative, Infobip is at the forefront of helping telcos make the most of Network APIs. For instance, Infobip recently helped a major Brazilian operator to implement Number Verify (NV) and Silent Mobile Verification (SMV). This helps speed up verification while increasing conversion because there is less chance of user error. The new process also reduces the risks of fraud. The telecommunications company enhanced its onboarding process by integrating SMV into its engagement app, boosting conversion rates from 80% (using SMS-based OTP) to over 99%, ensuring seamless user validation for nearly 1.5 million monthly users.

In addition, Infobip has recently announced partnerships with telco innovators such as Nokia, telco operators like Deutsche Telekom, and a partnership with Aduna. On CPaaS, Infobip has announced a partnership with NTT Com Online to launch NTT CPaaS in Japan.

Matija Ražem, Chief Commercial Telecom Officer at Infobip, said: "We continue to extend our partner and developer ecosystem, network APIs, self-serve capabilities, and advanced security features. Infobip’s solution-oriented go-to-market strategy leverages our and our partners’ professional services, which allows us to bring CPaaS to customers for more developer-focused initiatives.”

The GSMA Open Gateway initiative is playing a crucial role in unifying the telecommunications ecosystem behind common Telco APIs combined with CPaaS APIs. Since launching at MWC Barcelona two years ago, 72 mobile operator groups, representing 284 networks and almost 80% of mobile connections across the world have signed up.

Henry Calvert, Head of Networks at GSMA, said: “The GSMA Open Gateway initiative provides a consistent API framework for all operators, removing fragmentation and making it easier for developers and enterprises to integrate telco capabilities at scale. To expose the full capabilities that mobile networks can offer, it’s vital that the telco industry and wider ecosystem proactively engage with enterprises to ensure they meet the real needs markets require.”

Raul Castanon from 451 Research, S&P Global Market Intelligence added: “As the telecom industry continues to evolve, the potential of Network APIs presents a transformative opportunity for operators to enhance their services and drive new revenue streams. For network operators to fully capitalize on these opportunities, they must address existing challenges, including the need for robust productization strategies and the establishment of developer ecosystems. By leveraging the experiences of established CPaaS providers, telcos can position themselves as key players in the digital landscape.”1

Infobip will demonstrate Network APIs and the power of RCS with French MNOs Orange, Bouygues Telecom, Free, and SFR at Hall 4, GSMA Open Gateway Zone on Wed, 5 March 8:30-10:00 CET.

At MWC, Infobip is also involved in the following:

Mon, 3 March, 16:20 : MEF Panel: RCS: Revolutionizing Mobile Messaging by Viktorija Radman at Casa Llotja de Mar, Barcelona.

: MEF Panel: by Viktorija Radman at Casa Llotja de Mar, Barcelona. Tue, 4 March, 15:35 - 17:30 : Fintech and Mobile Commerce Summit Panel: Powering Mobile First Commerce by Viktorija Radman at Hall 4 - Connected Industries Stage.

: Fintech and Mobile Commerce Summit Panel: by Viktorija Radman at Hall 4 - Connected Industries Stage. Wed, 5 March, 11:10 – 11:40 : In conversation: RCS the Future of Conversational Messaging with Ivan Ostojić and Google's Josh Pepper at Hall 4 – Broadcast Stage.

: In conversation: with Ivan Ostojić and Google's Josh Pepper at Hall 4 – Broadcast Stage. Wed, 5 March, 15:00 - 18:00 : Mobile Identity Summit Keynote: Unlocking Trust: Achieving Secure Enterprise Communications without Compromising UX with Viktorija Radman at Hall 6 - GSMA Summits Stage.

: Mobile Identity Summit Keynote: with Viktorija Radman at Hall 6 - GSMA Summits Stage. Thu, 6 March, 12:30 - 13:15: AI+ Theme Panel: The Search Wars: The Race for AI-Powered Search Dominance by Ivan Ostojić at Hall 6 - Turing Stage.

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip's omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty.

