Infobip Appoints Gustav as Group President of North America and Secures Top Spot in Metrigy’s CPaaS MetriRank Report

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Infobip, a global cloud omnichannel communications platform, is making significant strides in market penetration and brand recognition as well as leadership team expansion. The company is pleased to announce its top-ranking position in Metrigy’s inaugural Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) MetriRank report and continued expansion of the company’s leadership team for the region.





Infobip has selected Ethan Gustav as the new Group President of North America. Gustav, a proven senior executive with over 20 years of experience, has a track record of contributing to, building, and leading high-performance teams that drive revenue in high-growth technology companies. Prior to joining Infobip Gustav was Chief Revenue Officer at OpenMarket, a U.S.-based messaging provider, where under Gustav’s leadership, the company more than doubled its revenue and approached market share of nearly 50%.

“While Infobip is well known for our outstanding customer experience solutions in other parts of the world, our brand recognition and overall market penetration in North America has been slower here,” said Ivan Ostojić, Chief Business Officer, “We have many strategic initiatives underway now to positively impact this, and bringing Ethan on board is critical to our success. His expertise in the space and proven track record of performance position us to make tremendous strides in 2024.”

In his role with Infobip, Gustav will help cement Infobip’s position as the leading full-stack omnichannel communications platform. He will play a key leadership role in galvanizing Infobip’s two recent U.S. acquisitions: OpenMarket and VoIP provider Peerless Network.

“I am both confident and excited about the investments Infobip is making in CPaaS in North America. As the world’s most connected cloud communications platform, we provide the quality and reliability that customer-obsessed brands demand,” commented Ethan Gustav, Group President of North America, “What differentiates Infobip is our unmatched global reach, our technology, and our people who work with each customer to deliver a uniquely premium service.”

Infobip further expanded its global leadership presence in the U.S. with the appointment of seasoned finance leader Richard Kraska as its Chief Financial Officer in April 2023. With successful leadership tenures with G.E., RealPage, and Rocket Software, Kraska brings a wealth of experience from his previous roles as CFO in several fast-growth software businesses.

In addition to these key U.S. appointments, Infobip has achieved a major milestone by securing the top spot in Metrigy’s CPaaS MetriRank report. Rated ahead of competitors such as Cisco, Twilio, and Sinch, Infobip received the maximum score for customer sentiment, customer business success, and product mix. The recognition by Metrigy solidifies Infobip’s position as the leading full-stack omnichannel communications platform for every platform.

“Infobip is the leader in our first CPaaS MetriRank report, number two in market share, and the highest product mix and customer sentiment ratings,” said Diane Myers, Principal Analyst at Metrigy. “With a stronghold in Europe, over the past two years, Infobip has extended its global reach and capabilities through key acquisitions.”

“Our recognition by Metrigy as the number one CPaaS provider globally demonstrates the breadth and depth of our capabilities alongside our relentless focus on our customers,” said Silvio Kutić, CEO of Infobip. “With the CPaaS market forecast to grow to $16.1 billion by 2027, according to Metrigy, we are continuing to innovate to remain the leading full-stack omnichannel communications platform for every platform.”

Infobip was named as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) 2023 (Sept 2023). Further, the company’s CPaaS solution was ranked as a Leader by Omdia in November 2023 (for the second consecutive year) and also as a Leader in IDC MarketScape’s 2023 report.

About Infobip



Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip’s omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact center solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to 75+ offices globally. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and ‘things’ in 6 continents connected to over 9,700+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić, Roberto Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.

Recent award wins include:

Infobip ranked as number one Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider, in the inaugural MetriRank CPaaS Report from Metrigy (Dec 2023)

Omdia Ranks Infobip as Leader for the second year running in its CPaaS Universe Report (Nov 2023)

Infobip named a Leader in the Gartner ® Magic Quadrant™ for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) 2023 (Sept 2023)

Magic Quadrant™ for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) 2023 (Sept 2023) Infobip named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) 2023 Vendor Assessment (May 2023)

Infobip named a leader in the Juniper Customer Data Platform Leaderboard Report (July 2023)

Infobip named a leader in the CPaaS Leaderboard, Juniper Research (Feb 2023)

Infobip named a leader in the CCaaS Leaderboard, Juniper Research (Dec 2023)

Contacts

Media Contact



Carole Barrow



prforinfobip@bospar.com