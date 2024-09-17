InflexionPoint Announces Hire of Senior Executive to Lead Professional Services Team

Katie Hall brings strategic expertise in managing teams, improving processes, implementing software, and developing best practices

NEPTUNE, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–InflexionPoint, leaders in driving operational efficiency and technological advancement for regulated industries, is pleased to announce the addition of veteran technology and consulting executive Katie Hall as vice president of professional services.





“ We are excited to welcome Katie to lead our professional services group. She is a proven expert at creating and implementing growth strategies, while fostering an environment of collaboration and ownership,” observed InflexionPoint CEO Kevin Hannigan.

About Katie Hall

Katie brings to InflexionPoint decades of experience in technology management and business consulting. Most recently she served as head of professional services for subscription management software company Zuora, where she led a team of over 50 people that served enterprise customers in North America. Previously, Katie spent 12 years at Accenture, serving in various roles to support Fortune 100 companies and national governments. Earlier in her career, Katie worked for two manufacturers. As a quality engineer at Allsteel, she boosted quality at a new factory and helped secure their ISO certification. And at HNI, the second largest furniture manufacturer in the world, Katie served as a product development manager, where she conducted research and feasibility tests in support of new products. Katie earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Nebraska and an MBA at Colorado State University.

“ I’m thrilled to lead our Professional Services Group in delivering cutting-edge Manufacturing Intelligence and Automation solutions. With a track record of driving high-performance teams, I’m committed to empowering our clients and advancing modern manufacturing,” commented Hall.

About InflexionPoint

For over 40 years the team of technology professionals at InflexionPoint, driven by a passion for innovation and excellence in manufacturing and operations, has provided cutting-edge solutions across life sciences, food and beverage, and critical infrastructure industries. As an independent integrator and software developer, InflexionPoint is uniquely positioned to guide clients through the challenges of modernizing operations by designing, implementing, and supporting solutions that use AI, analytics, and automation to deliver the right information, to the right people, at the right time — helping them operate more safely and efficiently.

