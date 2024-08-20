InflexionPoint Announces Expansion of Team and New Offices in Denver, Colorado

Dedicated office will provide local resources for expanding roster of clients seeking to modernize and streamline operations

NEPTUNE, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–InflexionPoint, leader in driving operational efficiency and technological advancement for regulated industries, is pleased to announce the expansion of its team and operations in Colorado, with the opening of an office located at 11990 Grant Street, Suite 550, Northglenn, Colorado.





“ With the growth of our business serving a variety of clients in Colorado — including water treatment facilities and an eco-friendly jet fuel processor, among others — it makes sense to expand our team and add a permanent presence that will elevate our level of service for existing and future customers,” commented InflexionPoint CEO Kevin Hannigan.

Local Presence with International Reach

The addition of a dedicated office in the Denver metro area is the latest example of InflexionPoint’s strategy of providing a local presence with international reach. This combination allows the company to allocate resources efficiently and effectively where they’re needed, bringing the right skills and team to each project and ensuring clients have the support required for ongoing, technology-dependent projects and services engagements. The company, headquartered in Neptune, New Jersey, works with customers in 36 states across the United States, and has a presence in Canada, Europe, and India.

“ From automation, SCADA, and MES, to analytics, AI, and cybersecurity, we work on complex technical projects that must be customized for each client’s operating requirements, and being on site is critical to getting things done right,” observed Denver Jernigan, team lead for InflexionPoint in Colorado.

About InflexionPoint

For over 40 years the team of technology professionals at InflexionPoint, driven by a passion for innovation and excellence in manufacturing and operations, has provided cutting-edge solutions across life sciences, food and beverage, and critical infrastructure industries. As an independent integrator and software developer, InflexionPoint is uniquely positioned to guide clients through the challenges of modernizing operations by designing, implementing, and supporting solutions that deliver the right information, to the right people, at the right time — helping them operate more safely and efficiently.

If you have operations in Colorado and would like to learn more about InflexionPoint’s services, please reach out to Denver Jernigan at djernigan@inflexionpoint.ai.

Want to learn more? Have a facility in Colorado? We can help. Reach out today to Denver Jernigan at djernigan@inflexionpoint.ai.

Contacts

Ashley Fiume



Marketing Specialist



InflexionPoint



afiume@inflexionpoint.ai

+1.732.922.6611