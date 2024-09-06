InflexionPoint Announces Appointment of Digital Transformation Executive to Board of Directors

Mike Tomasco brings expertise in the implementation of digital transformation initiatives and the realization of business value from data-driven operations

NEPTUNE, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–InflexionPoint, leaders in driving operational efficiency and technological advancement for regulated industries, is pleased to announce the appointment of pharmaceutical industry senior executive and digital transformation expert Mike Tomasco to the company’s board of directors.









“ With decades of experience leading transformative programs for data-driven operations, Mike brings hard-won expertise in understanding the challenges associated with maximizing business value from digital transformation initiatives for manufacturers in life sciences and other industries,” noted InflexionPoint CEO Kevin Hannigan.

About Mike Tomasco



Mike brings to InflexionPoint decades of experience in information technology, manufacturing, and consulting. Most recently, Mike served as Vice President of Pfizer Digital Manufacturing, overseeing the digital transformation of Pfizer Global Supply (PGS), the vital manufacturing and supply operations arm of the pharmaceutical giant. Over five years in this pivotal role, he adeptly harnessed his expertise in digital technology, artificial intelligence, operational excellence, and continuous improvement to revolutionize the end-to-end processes and performance of PGS. Prior to assuming this critical position, Mike held influential leadership roles in strategy, digital transformation, and business technology at Pfizer.

For a decade earlier in his career Mike worked at Accenture, where he managed merger integration programs, led global ERP (SAP) deployments, designed and built web content management platforms and human performance solutions. Five of those years at Accenture were spent at Pharmacia and Pfizer working across Sales & Marketing, Corporate Finance, Corporate Communications/Public Affairs and the Manufacturing divisions of both companies.

“ My professional mission is to propel innovation and foster a culture of excellence within an organization, driven by the transformative power of digitization and data-driven insights. InflexionPoint shares my commitment to helping companies modernize their operations and I am pleased to join the company’s board and help them pursue that mission,” observed Tomasco.

About InflexionPoint



For over 40 years the team of technology professionals at InflexionPoint, driven by a passion for innovation and excellence in manufacturing and operations, has provided cutting-edge solutions across life sciences, food and beverage, and critical infrastructure industries. As an independent integrator and software developer, InflexionPoint is uniquely positioned to guide clients through the challenges of modernizing operations by designing, implementing, and supporting solutions that deliver the right information, to the right people, at the right time — helping them operate more safely and efficiently.

Contacts

For more information:

Ashley Fiume



Marketing Specialist



InflexionPoint



afiume@inflexionpoint.ai

+1.732.922.6611