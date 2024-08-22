InflexionPoint Announces Addition of MES and Digital Transformation Expert to Team

Dave Ray brings strategic expertise in designing, building, implementing, and supporting solutions for data-driven operations

NEPTUNE, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–InflexionPoint, leaders in driving operational efficiency and technological advancement for regulated industries, is pleased to announce the addition of MES/MoM DT/Industry 4.0 expert Dave Ray to the company’s technical team.





“ With decades of experience in the implementation of MES solutions and expertise in digital transformation initiatives, Dave will spearhead the vision and delivery of innovative solutions for our customer’s data-driven operations,” noted InflexionPoint CTO Chris Monchinski.

About Dave Ray

Dave brings to InflexionPoint decades of experience in adapting software solutions to solve manufacturing challenges. He served in various roles at Parsec Automation, maker of the award-winning TrakSYS™ manufacturing execution system (MES) software platform, for a total of more than fifteen years, including as vice president of professional services, as a solution architect, and as a product manager. Dave also held positions of director of manufacturing IT and vice president of manufacturing IT at Toward Zero (now, On-Time Edge), a leading strategic consultant to manufacturers seeking to navigate the process of digital transformation. Dave holds a B.S. in Computer Science from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona.

“ From the time I started my career I knew I wanted to help companies use technology to operate more effectively and efficiently. I am excited for the opportunity to work with the world-class team at InflexionPoint to develop and implement complete solutions for data-driven operations,” observed Ray.

About InflexionPoint

For over 40 years the team of technology professionals at InflexionPoint, driven by a passion for innovation and excellence in manufacturing and operations, has provided innovative solutions across life sciences, food and beverage, and critical infrastructure industries. As an independent integrator and software developer, InflexionPoint is uniquely positioned to guide clients through the challenges of modernizing operations by designing, implementing, and supporting solutions that deliver the right information, to the right people, at the right time — helping them operate more safely and efficiently.

