Infleqtion Names Industry Innovator Pat Tang as Chief Engineering Officer

LOUISVILLE, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Infleqtion, the world’s leading quantum information company, today announced the appointment of Dr. Pat Tang as Chief Engineering Officer. With an impressive 24-year track record in technology leadership, Dr. Tang brings a wealth of experience from his roles at IonQ, Amazon Lab126, and Apple. His expertise is set to drive Infleqtion’s mission of delivering cutting-edge, commercial-ready quantum products.









“Pat’s deep technical knowledge and track record of building highly successful products make him a crucial addition to our leadership team. His extensive experience integrating hardware, software, and advanced AI capabilities will be instrumental in accelerating the deployment of our scalable neutral atom solutions for quantum sensing and quantum computing,” said CEO Matthew Kinsella. “Infleqtion is uniquely positioned to deliver commercial-ready solutions, and Pat’s expertise will be key to achieving our ambitious goals.”

“This is an extraordinary time for the quantum industry, and I am excited to contribute to Infleqtion’s pioneering efforts. Infleqtion’s focus on scalable, deployable, and ruggedized atom-based quantum products is a game-changer,” stated Tang. “I look forward to leveraging my experience to bring transformative solutions to our customers, addressing some of the most pressing challenges of our time.”

Infleqtion’s leadership in the quantum field is underscored by its unique approach using neutral atoms, the modality proven to be the most scalable for both quantum sensing and quantum computing products. The company’s robust portfolio of core intellectual property, foundational technology, and strong customer relationships positions it as the only quantum company poised to lead across the quantum ecosystem.

Dr. Tang’s previous roles include Vice President of Research and Development at IonQ, where he spearheaded next-generation quantum computing technologies, and Vice President of Engineering at Amazon Lab126, where he led the development of advanced hardware products. He holds a PhD from the solid-state physics group at Imperial College London and is the founder of Project Mustard Seed; a charity focused on providing shelter and education to those in need.

Infleqtion’s recent achievements, such as the successful test of its optical quantum clock, Tiqker, and the creation of ultracold quantum matter aboard QinetiQ’s RJ100 Airborne Technology Demonstrator, highlight its commitment to delivering real-world quantum solutions. The company’s development of a Quantum Inertial Navigation System (Q-INS) promises to revolutionize Position, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) with unparalleled accuracy and resilience, independent of traditional GPS.

About Infleqtion:

Infleqtion, with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia, delivers high-value quantum information precisely where it is needed. By operating at the Edge, our software-configured, quantum-enabled products deliver unmatched levels of precision and power, generating streams of high-value information for commercial organizations, the United States, and allied governments. With 17 years of ColdQuanta’s pioneering quantum research as our foundation, our hardware products and AI-powered solutions address critical market needs in positioning, navigating, and timing, global communication security and efficiency, resilient energy distribution, and accelerated quantum computing. Learn how Infleqtion is revolutionizing how we communicate, navigate, and discover at www.Infleqtion.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

