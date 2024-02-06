Infleqtion Builds UK’s Quantum Advantage: Delivering Practical Solutions with a World-Leading Quantum Computer

OXFORD, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Infleqtion, the world’s leading quantum information company, is pleased to announce it has been awarded a contract to develop and deliver a cutting-edge neutral atom quantum computing testbed for the National Quantum Computing Centre (NQCC). The Quantum Computing SBRI program, supported by Innovate UK, aims to deploy seven quantum computing testbeds at the NQCC by March 2025.





Infleqtion will partner with QinetiQ and Oxfordshire County Council to build a large-scale universal gate-based quantum computer based on neutral atoms with a compelling pathway to logical qubit operations for UK researchers to explore the near-term use cases for quantum computing. By applying quantum optimisation to address challenges such as Oxfordshire’s traffic issues, the project aims to have a significant impact nationwide, particularly in national security and defence, as well as regionally.

“The NQCC win marks a significant achievement for Infleqtion and validates the strength of our neutral atom quantum computing platform. This exciting collaboration will showcase the true potential of our technology,” said Scott Faris, Infleqtion CEO. “Infleqtion’s platform sets us apart in delivering unparalleled scalability that paves the way for the future of quantum computing.”

Faris and other company leaders will share additional details of this program, Infleqtion’s 2024 roadmap, and growth plans in its first-ever industry webinar on February 8, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time.

Congratulating the testbed competition winners, Dr Michael Cuthbert, NQCC’s Director, commented, “Once built, these system-level prototypes will help the NQCC and its collaborators to understand the unique characteristics of different hardware approaches, establish appropriate metrics for each qubit architecture, and explore the types of applications that benefit most from each technological approach. That will feed directly into the NQCC’s ongoing engagement with organisations across academia, industry, and government to develop use cases for early-stage quantum computers, and to identify the innovations that will be needed to accelerate the development and adoption of this transformative technology.”

The NQCC aims to accelerate the development of the UK’s quantum computing capabilities and infrastructure. Over the next 14 months, quantum computing testbeds will be installed at Harwell Campus in Oxfordshire to accelerate innovation, foster industry adoption, and facilitate research on application development.

Infleqtion is leading the way in bringing quantum technology to the commercial forefront. The company is dedicated to establishing a robust foundation for sustained growth throughout the quantum supply chain, manufacturing processes, and customer experience. Notably, Infleqtion has recently reached several significant milestones in products and partnerships, including the acquisitions of two integrated silicon photonics companies, SiNoptiq Inc. and Morton Photonics Inc., the selection of the company’s neutral atom platform in Japan’s Quantum Moonshot program, the introduction of Oqtant – the world’s first quantum matter service, and the desqtopMOT, and more.

About Infleqtion

Infleqtion, with offices in the United States, United Kingdom and Australia, delivers high-value quantum information precisely where it is needed. By operating at the Edge, our software-configured, quantum-enabled products deliver unmatched levels of precision and power, generating streams of high-value information for commercial organizations, the United States, and allied governments. With 16 years of ColdQuanta’s pioneering quantum research as our foundation, our hardware products and AI-powered solutions address critical market needs in positioning, navigating and timing, global communication security and efficiency, resilient energy distribution, and accelerated quantum computing. Learn how Infleqtion is revolutionizing how we communicate, navigate, and discover at www.infleqtion.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Infleqtion UK is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the flagship commercial brand Infleqtion. Infleqtion UK has a fully equipped quantum research laboratory and established production facilities in Oxford for its UK-developed Photonically Integrated Cold Atom Source (PICAS) product. The company conducts advanced research and development in inertial sensing and advanced timing for navigation within GNSS-denied environments, radiofrequency sensors for communications and defense applications, memory modules for secure quantum networks, and quantum information platforms for computation and simulation.

