Infinity Bio Unveils the World’s Most Comprehensive Autoantibody Analysis Service: HuSIGHT-Total™

New service leverages proprietary technology to provide unprecedented insights into antibody autoreactivity for translational research and therapeutic development.





BALTIMORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Infinity Bio, a leader in antibody reactome profiling, announces the launch of HuSIGHT-Total™, the world’s most comprehensive autoantibody analysis service. This new offering provides an unparalleled approach to studying autoantibodies, which play a crucial role in a wide range of diseases, including autoimmune conditions, inflammatory disorders, and cancer.

Autoantibodies, which are antibodies that bind to the body’s own proteins, are often pivotal in disease pathogenesis and serve as critical biomarkers for various disease processes and therapeutic responses. “It is essential to identify and characterize the targets of autoantibodies since they so often play a pivotal role in disease pathogenesis, and can serve as key biomarkers for a disease or the response to a therapy,” said Dr. Ben Larman, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Infinity Bio, and an immunologist at Johns Hopkins University. “Our unbiased autoantibody profiling can also support the development of new antibody-based drugs and diagnostic tests.”

Infinity Bio’s proprietary MIPSA (Molecular Indexing of Proteins by Self-Assembly) technology, developed in the Laboratory of Precision Immunology at Johns Hopkins, forms the foundation of this new service. MIPSA surpasses previous generation technologies like protein microarrays and phage display by overcoming many of their content or technical limitations.

The HuSIGHT-Total™ service provides comprehensive coverage of the human proteome with over 385,000 unique human protein sequences represented. This includes three complementary collections of human proteins:

Over 16,000 full-length proteins from the Ultimate ORFeome library (licensed from Thermo-Fisher), A set of 880 mature chain secreted full-length proteins (90 amino acids or less), Over 350,000 peptides (~90 amino acids) covering all human proteins in the UniProt and RefSeq databases.

“HuSIGHT-Total™ is a groundbreaking advancement in autoantibody research,” said Joy Nassif, CEO of Infinity Bio. “With our robust quality management systems, cutting-edge informatics pipelines, and a focus on customer satisfaction, researchers and pharmaceutical clients are already benefiting from our services’ reliability, quick turnaround, and competitive pricing.”

Currently available for research use only, HuSIGHT-Total™ is ideal for translational research, high-throughput serology, monoclonal antibody target identification, and cross-reactivity characterization.

Infinity Bio also offers complementary services such as VirSIGHT™ (for analyzing antibodies to the human virome) and AllerSIGHT™ (for analyzing antibodies to all protein allergens). Custom MIPSA antigen libraries can also be created to address specific research needs.

About Infinity Bio

Infinity Bio, Inc. is a technology company that provides detailed insights into the immune system using its proprietary antibody reactome profiling platform. The company’s core technology, MIPSA, comprehensively analyzes the antibody reactome, revealing the targets of individual immune responses against all known human viruses, human proteins (autoimmunity), and allergen proteins. Developed at Johns Hopkins University in Dr. H. Benjamin Larman’s Laboratory of Precision Immunology, MIPSA builds on decades of work in genomics, proteomics, immunology, and bioinformatics. Infinity Bio’s assays are engineered to enable best-in-class turnaround times and cost-efficiency. For more information, visit www.infinitybio.com.

