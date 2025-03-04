Infinitum Wins “Coolest Thing Made in Austin” Award from ARMA

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infinitum, creator of the sustainable air-core motor, today announced it has been named the “Coolest Thing Made in Austin” as part of the annual Austin Regional Manufacturing Association (ARMA) Awards. These awards honor exceptional contributions to Central Texas manufacturing with this award highlighting the most cutting-edge, innovative product in the city.

Infinitum has created a new paradigm for an electric motor that can power the world with less energy and fewer carbon emissions, while promoting repairability and circularity. The company’s motors power cooling equipment for some of the largest, power-hungry AI data centers, along with other mission critical and industrial facilities.

With its unique stator design and integrated variable frequency drive, Infinitum motor systems consume up to 20% less energy than conventional motors and also have the benefit of being 50% lighter, while using no iron and 66% less copper.

Infinitum’s sustainable motor design delivers multiple benefits across the value chain. Using fewer raw materials streamlines manufacturing and lower costs, while modular design simplifies assembly and enhances serviceability. Reusable components extend product life for customers and keep motors out of landfills.

“ At a time when every watt counts, our next-generation motor systems are advancing the industry by reducing power requirements and boosting our customers’ bottom lines,” said Ben Schuler, founder and CEO of Infinitum. “ Winning the ‘Coolest Thing Made in Austin’ award is a true honor, especially among our city’s many innovators. This recognition speaks to the outstanding dedication of our manufacturing and engineering teams who maintained the highest levels of quality while rapidly and sustainably scaling production to meet growing demand for efficient motors to power AI data centers.”

To learn more about Infinitum’s award-winning technology, visit: www.goinfinitum.com

About Infinitum

Infinitum has raised the bar for a new generation of motor that is better for the planet and people. The company’s patented air core motors offer superior performance in half the weight and size, at a fraction of the carbon footprint of traditional motors, making them pound for pound the most efficient in the world. Infinitum’s electric motors open up sustainable design possibilities for the machines we rely on to be smaller, lighter and quieter, improving our quality of life while also saving energy. Based in Austin, Texas, Infinitum is led by a team of industry experts and pioneers. To learn more, visit goinfinitum.com.

